LEMOORE — Filipe Toledo climbed into second place after putting up the highest wave score of day two on Friday. After initially wiping out on the left wave, Toledo responded with a gnarly air reverse on the right and was rewarded with a 9.27.
“My first left I blew it, so I had enough energy for the right to really give it my 110%,” Toledo said on the World Surf League broadcast. “I left a little bit of energy for the last left that I improved and on the last one I was just trying to go big.”
His second left improved to 6.8 and he fell at the end of his second right. Toledo’s combined score of 16.07 puts him behind defending champion Gabriel Medina’s 17.77, who no one’s been able to catch yet.
Own Wright rounded out the top three after finishing with two strong bonus waves (8.17, 7.8) for a final 15.97.
Jordy Smith (15.9), Griffin Colapinto (15.5), Italo Ferreira (14.97), Wade Carmichael (14.9) and Willian Cardoso (14.7) are currently in the top eight, but there are still bonus rounds to come up.
On the women’s side, Johanne Defay continues to lead after posting a 17.5 on day one and the highest wave score of any surfer (9.33). Defending champion Carissa Moore is holding onto second at 16.23. She was the only other women’s surfer to post a 9 or higher on a wave (9.03 on the right).
“Oh my gosh, I think this event is just mental because we all know how to surf and it’s just not overthinking anything, letting go of the pressure and expectations and just kind of trusting that you know what you’re gonna do,” Moore said.
At only 17 years old, Caroline Marks is in third at 16.10 and Courtney Conlogue finished in fourth with a 15.83. Bonus rounds are still to come, so the leaderboard can still change. The top four women will advance to the final.
Those still hoping to make the finale and close behind include Lakey Peterson (15.7), Sally Fitzgibbons (15.63), Stephanie Gilmore (15) and Tatiana Weston-Webb (14.6).
