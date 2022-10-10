The Lemoore High Tigers moved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the West Yosemite League following a dominant 48-0 win over Mission Oak High School on Oct. 7 in Tulare.
The Tigers raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead and never looked back in capturing their fourth straight win.
Lemoore got on the board on a 23-yard touchdown run by Anthony Garcia with nine minutes left in the first quarter. They added another touchdown on their next possession when Andrew Moench raced into the end zone from 40 yards away.
A field goal late in the first quarter gave Lemoore a 17-0 lead.
Early on in the second quarter, Tigers’ quarterback Ty Chambers connected with Demel Turner on a 29-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 24-0. Chambers connected with Kobe Green later in the quarter to give the Tigers a 31-0 lead at halftime.
After scoring a 60-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter, Chambers connected with Kiontre Harris on a 41-yard touchdown to give Lemoore a 45-0 lead.
Chambers finished the game with three touchdown passes, Jace Silva led the Tigers offense with 12 tackles. Turner also had an interception.
The Tigers will travel to play Dinuba High School on Friday, Oct. 14 in Dinuba.
Lemoore Boys water polo
The Lemoore High boys water polo team is currently 12-10 overall following an 18-4 win over Dinuba High School on Oct. 4 and a 12-10 loss to Tulare Western on Oct. 6.
No stats were available for the loss to Tulare Western. In the Tigers' win over Dinuba on Oct. 4, Grayson Cunningham led the way with five goals. Trevor Duncan finished the game with four goals, while Andrew Mora and Gabriel Graceffa each ended the game with three goals.
The Tigers, who are 3-1 in WYL play, played Hanford High School on Monday, Oct. 10. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Tulare Union High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12.