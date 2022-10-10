The Lemoore High Tigers moved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the West Yosemite League following a dominant 48-0 win over Mission Oak High School on Oct. 7 in Tulare.

The Tigers raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead and never looked back in capturing their fourth straight win.

Lemoore got on the board on a 23-yard touchdown run by Anthony Garcia with nine minutes left in the first quarter. They added another touchdown on their next possession when Andrew Moench raced into the end zone from 40 yards away.

