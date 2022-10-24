The Lemoore Tigers football team clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship after a dominant 49-0 win over Tulare Western on Oct. 21 in Tulare.
Ty Chambers led the Tigers throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Izzy Ramos had 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mason Hesse also threw one touchdown in the game. Demel Turner had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Scott, Kiontre Harris and Gabe Edwards each had one touchdown reception.
Lemoore improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in the WYL. They will host Hanford High School on Friday, Oct. 28 in the final game of the regular season.
The Tiger’s defense was led by Jace Silva, Spencer Silva, Isaiah Morales and Jonah Campos who each had five tackles. Michael Nino had two sacks.
Lemoore got on the board first with eight minutes to go in the first quarter when Chambers connected with Turner on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Turner and Chambers connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Tigers scored three times in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Ramos, a 47-yard touchdown run by Chambers and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Chambers to Scott that gave the Tigers a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Hesse and Harris connected on a 55-ayrd touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Tigers added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
The Lemoore High Tigers girls volleyball team received the No. 6 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The Tigers will host No. 11 seed Bakersfield Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the first round. A win and the Tigers would play the winner of No. 3 seed Central Valley Christian and No. 14 seed Dinuba High. The second round of playoffs would take place on Thursday, Oct. 27.