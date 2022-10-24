The Lemoore Tigers football team clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship after a dominant 49-0 win over Tulare Western on Oct. 21 in Tulare.

Ty Chambers led the Tigers throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Izzy Ramos had 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mason Hesse also threw one touchdown in the game. Demel Turner had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Scott, Kiontre Harris and Gabe Edwards each had one touchdown reception.

Lemoore improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in the WYL. They will host Hanford High School on Friday, Oct. 28 in the final game of the regular season.

