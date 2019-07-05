Still unbeaten: Lemoore wins fourth golf tournament

EXETER — The Lemoore Travel Team won its fourth Summer League tournament of the season at Exeter Golf Course on Wednesday. With only two tournaments left, the dream of winning back-to-back championships for the first time in 23 years of competition has shifted closer to reality.
Totaling a 250, the Travel Team bested Porterville’s 263 by 13 strokes. Lemoore’s junior varsity carded a 293 to take third, while Exeter’s varsity team shot a 302 for fourth. Valley Oaks’ varsity came in fifth with a 309, Porterville’s junior varsity shot 355 for sixth and Exeter’s junior varsity shot 358 for seventh.
Valley Oaks will play host to 70 Summer League juniors from Kings and Tulare counties on July 11 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Anchoring the Travel Team’s varsity was Lauren Alaniz and Raydon Dimaano who both shot a 33 on the par 29 golf course followed by Mason Haley’s 35. Jeramiah Bartolome, Dominic Rodriguez and Josh Warner all finished with a 37. Iveen Barrios carded a 38 and Cade Fisher’s 39 rounded out Lemoore’s top seven varsity scores.
Carrie Capello’s 33 on the junior varsity (Gold team) score just might move her over to the varsity (Purple team) in future events, Lemoore Travel Team coach Gerald Mercer said. Also on the Gold team, nine-year-old Lalah Shaver continues to improve in her third event ever and carded two birdies for her 41.
The team’s performance this year generated interest among the communities and they have received inquiries about sponsorships for the team. Lemoore features business logos on their team shirts to advertise their aid to the juniors.
“We would like them to look like NASCAR uniforms,” Mercer said. “We would be able to do so much for the kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.