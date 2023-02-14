The 2023 spring baseball season is here and opening day will feature a battle of two local schools. The Hanford High Bullpups and Sierra Pacific Golden Bears battle on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Sierra Pacific High School. It will be the season opener for both schools. Here is a look at the rest of the baseball and softball schedules for local teams.
After the game against Sierra Pacific, Hanford High will return to the field on Friday, Feb. 24 against Dos Palos High in Hanford. They then will play Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Kingsburg in the first game of the Coca Cola Classis.
They will continue Coca Cola Classic play on March 2 hosting El Diamante High School. They then will play Clovis West High School on March 4, also in the Coca Cola Classic. After a non-league game against Hanford West High on March 14, the Bullpups will open West Yosemite League play on March 17 against Dinuba High in Hanford.
The Hanford High Bullpups softball team will open the 2023 season on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against Porterville High School in Hanford. They then will play El Diamante High School on Thursday, Feb.16 in Hanford.
The Bullpups also have non-league games against Hanford West on Feb. 23, will compete in a tournament against Redwood High on Feb. 27. They then will play Orange Cove High School on March 18 to begin another tournament, before playing Redwood in their final non-league game on March 21.
Hanford High will then open WYL league play on April 12 against Dinuba High School in Hanford.
Hanford West High Baseball
The Hanford West Huskies baseball team open their 2023 season on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against Hoover High School in Fresno. They then will compete in the CVC tournament from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25.
The Huskies then will play Madera High School on March 1 in Madera, Tulare Union High on March 3 in Tulare and Bakersfield High on March 8 in Bakersfield.
They then will play Hanford High on March 14 at Hanford West High before opening Tri-County Conference play on March 17 against Selma High School.
The Huskies will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Mission Oak High School in Tulare. They then will play Sunnyside High on Feb. 21 in Fresno. They will play Hanford High on Feb. 23 at Hanford West, before hosting San Joaquin Memorial High on March 3. After traveling to Dinuba High on March 9, they return home to play Hoover High on March 16 and Kerman High on March 21.
The Huskies will then compete in the Sierra Pacific tournament March 24 and March 25. On March 28, the Huskies will host Lemoore High School, before playing their final two non-league games against Golden West High on March 30 in Visalia and then will compete in the Tulare Union Tournament April 1 to April 3 in Tulare. They open TCC play on April 12 against Central Valley Christian in Hanford.
After opening the season on Feb. 14 against Hanford High, the Golden Bears will then play Lemoore High on Feb. 22 in Hanford in the first game of the Central Valley Diamond Classic. They then will host Pioneer Valley High (Santa Maria) in a non-league game on Feb. 24 in Hanford.
They return to Central Valley Diamond Classic play on Feb. 25 against Firebaugh High School in Firebaugh. On March 1 they will host Sanger High School and on March 4 they travel to play Golden West High School. Both games are also in the CVDC.
After a non-league game against Hoover High on March 7, they conclude CVDC play on March 8 against Dinuba High School in Dinuba.
The Golden Bears open TCC league play on March 17 against Kerman High School in Hanford.
The Tigers baseball team will start their 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against Paso Robles High School in Paso Robles. They then will play Pioneer Valley High on Feb. 18 in Santa Maria.
They will then start play in the Central Valley Diamond Classic on Feb. 22 against Sierra Pacific High. They will host Justin Garza High on Feb. 25, play at Fowler High on March 1 and play Sanger High on March 4. Both games are part of the CVDC and both games will be played at Fowler High School.
Lemoore will end CVDC play on March 8 against Chowchilla High School in Lemoore. They then will play Reedley High in a non-league game on March 14 in Reedley. They will open league play on March 17 against Tulare Union in Lemoore.
The Lemoore Tigers softball team will open their season on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Coalinga High School in Lemoore. They then will play Madera High School on Feb. 21 in Hanford and travel to face El Diamante High School on Feb. 28 in Visalia.
After competing in a tournament March 10 and March 11, they will compete in another tournament March 16 to March 18. They then will play Golden West High on March 21 in Visalia in a non-league matchup. They will travel to Hanford to play Hanford West High on March 28.
They will compete in another tournament April 1 to April 4, before opening league play on April 12 against Tulare Union High in Lemoore.