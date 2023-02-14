The 2023 spring baseball season is here and opening day will feature a battle of two local schools. The Hanford High Bullpups and Sierra Pacific Golden Bears battle on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Sierra Pacific High School. It will be the season opener for both schools. Here is a look at the rest of the baseball and softball schedules for local teams.

Hanford High Baseball

After the game against Sierra Pacific, Hanford High will return to the field on Friday, Feb. 24 against Dos Palos High in Hanford. They then will play Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Kingsburg in the first game of the Coca Cola Classis.

