CLOVIS — Lemoore’s Ryan White had a personal best in the boys pole vault at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Saturday.
White’s height of 13 feet, 3 inches was good enough for third place and qualified him for the CIF State Track and Field Championships today, also held at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. The state meet is a two-day event, which will begin with qualifying today and the championship events on Saturday.
White is scheduled to begin qualifying in the boys pole vault at 6 p.m. He was the only athlete from Hanford, Hanford West, Lemoore or Sierra Pacific to advance to the state meet.
Amier Hollis, a senior from Lemoore, ended in seventh in the boys triple jump at 43-00. Hollis plans on attending College of the Sequoias in the fall to continue his education and also compete in track and field.
The Huskies also had two athletes represent them in the Masters Meet with Erika Guzman and Desmond Howard. Guzman had a no height in the girls pole vault, while Howard finished ninth in the long jump with a 20-10 ½ mark. Howard is a senior and Guzman will return next season for her senior season.
Sierra Pacific’s lone athlete was sophomore Andrew Lehner who finished tied for 12th in the boys pole vault at 12-03.
