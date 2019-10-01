Sports Roundup: Sierra Pacific, Hanford West continue slow starts

The Sierra Pacific and Hanford West football teams are still struggling on the field with playoff hopes starting to fade. Sierra Pacific girls golf picked up another victory and continue to look impressive in their pursuit of a sixth consecutive league title.
Sierra Pacific vs. Coalinga
HANFORD — The Golden Bears’ slow start to the season continued on Friday with a 14-7 East Sequoia League loss to the Tigers on the road.
Woodlake (5-1, 2-0 ESL) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter and added eight more points in the third. Sierra Pacific didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
In five games this season, Sierra Pacific (1-4, 0-1 ESL) has scored more than 13 points only once and is averaging 8.25 points in its three losses. The Golden Bears scored 45 points in their only victory of the season to a lackluster Division-V Huskies team, but have struggled offensively otherwise.
On the season, they’re averaging 15.6 points per game, which is down from 22.5 points last season. The defense has limited opponents to 16.8 points per game, down from 24.7 points last season, but it hasn’t made a difference with a silent offense.
Sierra Pacific quarterback Chad Leslie was 9-of-18 for 117 yards with one touchdown pass. It was the third time this season he was held to under 150 passing yards in a game. The running game, which the Golden Bears rely on heavily, was nonexistent with 37 yards on 17 carries.
Adam Antuna had four catches for 61 yards and Gavin Gamble hauled in five passes for 56 yards. Gamble also had a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter with his team trailing 14-0.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. and Noah Cabrera continue to get better with each passing game it seems. The two seniors each had 10 tackles with Cabrera registering a career-high three sacks.
Sierra Pacific has its second ESL game against Farmersville (0-6, 0-2) on the road this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Hanford West vs. San Luis Obispo
HANFORD — Hanford West lost its third game in a row and suffered its second shutout of the season in a 37-0 loss to San Luis Obispo on Friday at the Neighbor Bowl.
San Luis Obispo (4-1) did all its scoring in the first half, including putting up 30 points in the first quarter.
The Huskies are allowing 46.2 points per game this season, while only scoring 10.2 points per contest. Hanford West (1-4) will begin Central Sequoia League play on Friday against Selma (4-1). The contest is at the Neighbor Bowl at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
ESL Mini Tournament
PORTERVILLE — Sierra Pacific girls golf team continued its perfect season after a decisive victory in its second ESL mini tournament of the season on Monday.
The Golden Bears moved to 2-0 in the ESL (6-0 in dual matches) with a winning score of 257 on the Porterville Golf Course. Sierra Pacific beat Lindsay (279), Strathmore (286) and Granite Hills who did not have a qualifying score.
The Golden Bears have won five consecutive ESL championships in a row and are going for a sixth.
Golden Bears No. 1 golfer Sam Coons led the team by carding a 45. She was the only Golden Bear to shoot in the 40s. No. 2 Makayla Cawley and No. 4 Megan Ulibarri each shot a 51, and No. 6 Haley Arlitz had a 54. No. 3 Subreen Nahal finished with a 56 and No. 5 Lauren Ulibarri shot a 57.
In the team’s first ESL tournament of the season on Sept. 23, Sierra Pacific also won with a score of 257. They defeated second-place Strathmore (292) and third-place Lindsay (316). Granite Hills did not card a qualifying score.
Coons shot a team-best 46 on the Porterville Golf Course followed by Cawley’s 49. Megan Ulibarri shot a 51, Journey Claycamp a 55, Subreen Nahal a 56 and Lauren Ulibarri a 57.
