VISALIA — Hanford’s Jillian Shipp tied for the low round at Valley Oaks Golf Course on Thursday and helped her team finish second in the West Yosemite League match.
The Bullpups shot 244 as a team and picked up five points in the standings. Redwood finished in first place by shooting 223.
No. 1 golfer Shipp tied with Redwood No. 1 Rylee Santiago to be the only players to shoot below 40. Shipp’s teammate No. 2 Jenna Leavens shot a 49, No. 4 Ashlyn Vidana shot a 50, No. 3 Katie Barragan shot a 51 and No. 5 Emily Barragan shot a 55. No. 6 Lauren Dutra shot a non-qualifying 58.
Lemoore came in third place with a 248 and added four points to their total score. The Tigers had three players finish in the high 40s starting with No. 2 Jaylene Olaes, who led the team with a 46. No. 1 Janelle Sweeney shot a 47 and No. 3 Aliyah Cerda carded a 48.
No. 6 Makenzie Taylor shot a 51 and No. 4 Hailey Cortez and No. 5 Ashley Alaniz tied with a 56. Alaniz’s score was dropped as a result.
Golden West finished in fourth by shooting 262, El Diamante in fifth with a 269 and Mt. Whitney in sixth with a 344.
After three WYL matches, Redwood currently leads the standings with 17 points followed by Lemoore (15), Hanford (13), Golden West (9), El Diamante (6) and Mt. Whitney (3). The next WYL match is Thursday at Valley Oaks Golf Course with a tee time of 2 p.m.
