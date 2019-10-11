SELMA — Hanford West dropped a five-set volleyball match to Selma on Wednesday at Selma High School.
The Huskies have struggled this season and continued to do so in the 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 14-25, 6-15) loss. Hanford West lost the first set, but rebounded to win the next two and take the lead. But the Bears limited the Huskies to just 20 points over the next two sets and sent them to 0-9 in the Central Sequoia League.
Hanford West is 11-13 overall and has lost three matches in a row following a three-match win streak.
Alexa Pascual led the team with eight kills followed by Aissa Perico’s six kills and team-high 13 assists.
Girls Golf
WYL Tournament
VISALIA — Hanford continues to make a push for the top spot in the West Yosemite League after finishing in the top two in three consecutive weeks.
This time the Bullpups came in second on Thursday at Valley Oaks Golf Course where they shot a 228 — only two strokes behind first-place Redwood (226). Coming in second puts Hanford in sole possession of second place in the WYL standings now.
Hanford No. 1 golfer Jillian Shipp shot the second-lowest round of the nine-hole tournament by carding a 40. Only Redwood’s Rylee Santiago had a better round with a 37.
Hanford No. 2 Jenna Leavens and No. 3 Katie Barragan each shot a 43, No. 6 Lauren Dutra shot a 50 and No. 4 Ashlyn Vidana shot a 52. No. 5 Emily Barragan had to withdraw from the tournament and did not post a final score.
Lemoore ended in third for a third week in a row and slid to third place in the standings after posting a 230. No. 1 Nevaeh Lorenz shot a team-best 42 followed by No. 2 Janelle Sweeney and No. 3 Jaylene Oleas each carding a 46. No. 4 Aliyah Cerda and No. 5 Hailey Cortez both shot a 48 and No. 6 Makenzie Taylor shot a non-qualifying 55.
Golden West (266) finished in fourth, El Diamante (279) in fifth and Mt. Whitney (341) in sixth. The current point standings in league are as follows: Redwood 28, Hanford 24, Lemoore 23, Golden West 15, El Diamante 10 and Mt. Whitney 5.
The teams will be back on the course next Tuesday at Lemoore Golf Course for an 18-hole WYL tournament. The teams will tee off at 11 a.m.
