Sports Roundup: Hanford 10U score late in victory

As action continues in the Pacific Southwest Regionals, three more Hanford teams scored victories on Tuesday.
Hanford 10U
HONULULU, HAWAII — The Hanford All-Stars stole the lead late and defeated Arizona Yuma 6-3 on Tuesday. The team is now 2-0 in pool play in the Cal Ripken 10U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament.
The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Hanford’s Nathan Chavez singled on a 2-0 count to drive in two runs. Tristan Puga added to the inning with a two-run home run.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the All-Stars tied the game when second baseman Anthony Rodriguez hit a two–run single with his team trailing 2-0.
Hanford pitcher Edgar Espinoza earned the win after pitching two innings and allowing one hit and one run with a strikeout. Jeremiah Varela started on the mound for the All-Stars and was effective over four innings. He had three strikeouts, while allowing two runs on four hits.
Hanford had seven hits in the game with Rodriguez and Landen Young leading the All-Stars with two hits each.
Hanford 10U will continue in the PSW Regional Tournament today.
Hanford 12-70
ROHNERT PARK — Hanford breezed by Nevada 15-0 in a shortened three-inning game on Tuesday and moved to 2-0 in pool play in the Cal Ripken 12-70’ Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament.
Maeson Maldonado pitched three scoreless innings for the All-Stars. Hanford scored a run in the first inning followed by 12 in the second and two in the third to end the game.
Hanford 12-70 will continue in the PSW Regional Tournament today.
Hanford 8U
LONG BEACH — Hanford moved to 2-0 in the Cal Ripken 8U PSW Regional Tournament with a resounding 10-0 win over Taylorsville on Tuesday.
The All-Stars utilized three pitchers to combine for the shutout with Trevor Alley pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, walked one batter and struck out three.
Hanford broke the game open in the third inning when they scored seven runs with RBIs from Carter Barragan, Boden VanGronigen, Noah Squire, Aiden Swann and Kasen Thomas.
Matix Mello and Swann combined for four of the team’s eight hits. Brody Glessner stole two of Hanford’s 11 bases.
The All-Stars will continue in the tournament today.
Hanford 9U
HANFORD — The Hanford 9U All-Stars dropped its first contest of the 2019 Cal Ripken 9-year-old PSW Regional Tournament to Long Beach/Los Altos by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday. They will continue in the tournament today.
