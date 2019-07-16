Sports Roundup: Hanford 10U combines for no-hitter in victory, 8U, 12-70 also win

There was plenty of local baseball going on at the Bob Hill Youth Athletic Complex on Monday, but there were also three other Hanford teams in action in various places of the country. All three came away with a win to open their Pacific Southwest Regional Tournaments.
Hanford 10U
OAHU, HAWAII — Hanford’s Nathan Chavez and Breck Mercado combined to pitch a no-hitter in the team’s first game of the PSW Regional Tournament in Oahu, Hawaii on Monday.
The 10U All-Stars defeated Rose Park 14-1 in four innings as Chavez allowed one unearned run in two innings with four strikeouts and Mercado pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
The All-Stars quickly took the lead in the first inning with RBI singles by Harrison Grant, Edgar Espinoza, and an RBI double by Jack Barcellos. The team finished with 12 hits
Hanford scored six runs in the fourth inning with their big inning being driven by a fielder's choice by Barcellos and a double by Mercado.
Espinoza was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Tristan Puga was a team-high 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs and a double.
Hanford 10U will continue in the PSW Regional Tournament tonight.
Hanford 8U
LONG BEACH — The Cal Ripken Hanford 8U All-Stars started the PSW Regional Tournament with a 17-5 rally victory over the Heartwell All-Stars in Long Beach on Monday.
The All-Stars trailed 5-0 through the first three innings before pitching and defense allowed them to claw their way back. After tying the game in the fifth, Aiden Swann hit into a fielder’s choice allowing two runs to score and the team to take the lead for good.
Boden VanGronigen led the All-Stars with six RBIs and was 2-for-4 at the plate. VanGronigen drove in his runs with a single in the fourth, a groundout in the fifth and double in the sixth.
Hanford broke the game open in the sixth inning when they scored six runs with RBIs from Brody Glessner, Matix Mello, who was 3-for-5, and VanGronigen. The team totaled 10 hits and had three players steal two bases each. Aiden Swan had a game-high six stolen bases.
Carter Barragan started the game on the mound for the All-Stars and allowed five runs on four hits in one inning with two strikeouts.
The PSW Regional Tournament continues tonight and ends on July 20.
Hanford 12-70
ROHNERT PARK — In a tight contest, the Hanford 12-70 All-Stars came away with a 6-2 win over host Rohnert Park in the first game of pool play of the PSW Regional Tournament on Monday.
The game was tied 2-2 after first inning and stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Noah Gonzales singled on full count to score Jaycob Olaes and make it 3-2. Christian Mendez followed with a three-run home run double their output.
Gonzales was 3-for-3 with two singles and a double. Mendez went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Mason Soares pitched a complete game allowing two runs and throwing 68 pitches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.