Sports Roundup: Hanford starts out 1-1 at tournament

PRICE, UTAH — After two days of the 2019 Cal Ripken 13U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, the Hanford All-Stars have an even record.
The All-Stars got off to a winning start on Monday when they defeated host Carbon County 3-2. Jack Ferguson pitched five scoreless innings with Isaac Perez and Izzy Ramos pitching the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Dominik Perez was 2-for-3 with a triple and Matteo Aiello had an RBI double. Gavin Kyker also had an RBI.
On Tuesday, Hanford lost 11-3 against El Segundo. Perez and Dominick Najar both hit doubles.
The team will play in an elimination game today at 1 p.m. against Tri Valley (Nor Cal).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.