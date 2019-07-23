{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Roundup: Hanford starts out 1-1 at tournament

PRICE, UTAH — After two days of the 2019 Cal Ripken 13U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, the Hanford All-Stars have an even record.

The All-Stars got off to a winning start on Monday when they defeated host Carbon County 3-2. Jack Ferguson pitched five scoreless innings with Isaac Perez and Izzy Ramos pitching the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Dominik Perez was 2-for-3 with a triple and Matteo Aiello had an RBI double. Gavin Kyker also had an RBI.

On Tuesday, Hanford lost 11-3 against El Segundo. Perez and Dominick Najar both hit doubles.

The team will play in an elimination game today at 1 p.m. against Tri Valley (Nor Cal).

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

