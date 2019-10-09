Sports Roundup: Hanford girls golf scores first WYL victory

HANFORD — The Bullpups scored their first West Yosemite League victory of the season on Monday at Kings Country Club.
Hanford bested five other teams on Senior Night, including second-place Redwood by one stroke. The Bullpups carded a 246 and the Rangers a 247.
Hanford No. 1 Jillian Shipp shot the second-best round of the day with a 45 and No. 3 Katie Barragan and No. 4 Ashlyn Vidana both finished with a 49. No. 5 Emily Barragan shot a 51 and No. 2 Jenna Leavens had a 52. No. 6 Lauren Dutra shot a non-qualifying 59.
The Tigers finished in third after shooting a 256 followed by Golden West (280), El Diamante (280) and Mt. Whitney (359).
Lemoore No. 1 Janelle Sweeney put together the best round for the Tigers with a 46. No. 2 Jaylene Olaes shot a 48 and No. 4 Hailey Cortez rounded out the top three with a 52.
With the victory the Bullpups brought their point total to 19 and moved into a tie for second place with Lemoore in the WYL. Redwood remains in first with 22 points followed by Golden West with 12, El Diamante with eight and Mt. Whitney with four.
The seniors for Hanford this season are Dutra, Shipp, Leavens and Vidana.
