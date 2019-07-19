Sports Roundup: Hanford All-Stars keep competing

Local Hanford teams continue their quests in the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournaments to reach their respective World Series.
Hanford 9U
HANFORD — The Hanford 9U All-Stars finished 0-3 in the 2019 Cal Ripken 9-Year-Old PSW Regional Tournament and were eliminated on Thursday.
Hanford lost its first game to Long Beach/Los Altos 6-5 on Tuesday. In that game, Logan Watkins had two hits and an RBI, while Korrbyn Gonzalez hit a two-run single to center. Dimas Larios and AJ Russo both collected an RBI and Cale Estes had a hit.
On Wednesday, the All-Stars faced Laguna Purple with Jenna Douthat starting on the mound. Hanford coach Juan Gonzalez said her final stat line didn’t do her justice, as she pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts in a 5-1 loss.
“When you have a pitcher that can hit spots on demand, it is fun to watch,” Gonzalez said. “She was utilizing her changeup, getting them on their front foot and kept them guessing each pitch. She gave us a shot and with the help of the defense kept us close. Just couldn't get the bats rolling in key situations.”
Jax Tafolla had a multi-hit game and came in relief to pitch 1 2/3 innings allowing three hits, one walk and one strikeout.
The All-Stars concluded their tournament with an 8-3 loss to Scottsdale Arizona on Thursday.
Watkins kept his bat hot and had another hit to give him a hit in all three games of the tournament, while Larios had a hit and scored a run. Branam Freitas and Jenna Douthat each had an RBI.
Hanford 8U
LONG BEACH — Tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Hanford scored the go-ahead run on a stolen base to edge by Arizona in a 4-3 victory on Thursday.
Trevor Alley got the nod and pitched two perfect innings with a strikeout. Matix Mello was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the All-Stars.
Arizona scored three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth.
The team had a bye on Friday and will resume play today.
Hanford 10U
HONULULU, HAWAII — Hanford 10U struggled with errors and poor pitching on Wednesday and dropped its first contest of the Cal Ripken 10U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament 13-3 to Hawaii.
Hawaii had nine hits and took the lead in the first inning. They scored six more runs in the fourth with Hawaii’s Joshua Keesee, Samstyn Quel, Kamakoa Grace, and Zayne Hookala all knocking in runs.
Ka'alekahi Kuhaulua was the winning pitcher for Hawaii. He allowed six hits and three runs over four innings striking out five and walking none. Hanford’s Tristan Puga took the loss.
Hanford 12-70
ROHNERT PARK — The All-Stars picked up another win against Windsor 3-2 on Thursday.
Mason Soares got Hanford on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning. In the same inning, Mason Maldonado singled to score Damien Ayala and Nick Johnson followed with an RBI single to score Maldonado.
Nick Johnson pitched four innings and Christian Mendez came in to close the final 2 innings.
