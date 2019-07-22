The road for two Hanford baseball teams came to an end, but another will be moving on to the World Series next month.
Hanford 12-70
ROHNERT PARK — The Hanford 12-70 All-Stars are headed to Branson, Missouri for the World Series.
The All-Stars defeated Hawaii 2-0 in a tightly contested championship game and became the 2019 Cal Ripken 12-70’ Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament champions on Saturday. Hawaii entered the game 28-0 before Hanford handed them their first loss.
The team went 4-1 in the tournament, including 2-1 in pool play, before defeating Laguna 2-1 in the semifinals to reach the title game.
Hanford’s Mason Soares, Christian Mendez and Maeson Maldonado were named to the All-Tournament team. Noah Gonzales was the tournament MVP.
The team will now prepare for the 2019 Cal Ripken Major70 World Series. Hanford will check in on Aug. 1 and has its first game of the tournament on Aug. 3 against Ohio Valley at Ballparks of America.
Hanford 10U
HONOLULU, HAWAII — Hanford’s run came to an end in a 6-1 semifinals loss against Honolulu on Saturday.
Edgar Espinoza took the mound for the All-Stars and allowed one hit and zero runs over 1 1/3 innings. Breck Mercado and Anthony Rodriguez Jr. entered in relief throwing 2 2/3 innings and one inning, respectively.
Dawson Berna led Hanford at the plate going 2-for-2.
The Saints’ Jayden Oshiro got the start and pitched two hitless innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Honolulu had a total of nine hits with Rand Gushiken and Chase Thompson getting two hits each.
Hanford 8U
LONG BEACH — The All-Stars came up one game short of championship glory after a 13-3 loss to Laguna on Saturday. The team had multiple errors and their bats went cold in the finale.
They won their semifinals game against Arizona 19-9 to advance to the championship game. In that game, Boden VanGronigen had a team-high five RBIs. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning, a double in the second and a single in the fifth.
The All-Stars scored nine runs in the fifth with RBIs by Noah Squire, Carter Guzman, Aiden Swann, Kasen Thomas, Carter Barragan and Matix Mello.
Trevor Alley got the starting nod and allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout and walk in two innings of work.
“We will be back twice as strong next year,” Hanford coach Izzy Guzman said.
