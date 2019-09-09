Sports Roundup: Bullpups win big again, move to 3-0

FRESNO — The Bullpups put together another rout and shutout for the second time in three weeks. This time Hanford defeated Fresno 65-0 in a non-league road game on Friday.
The Bullpups (3-0) quickly led 21-0 after the first quarter and scored 30 more points in the second to lead 51-0 at halftime. They scored two more times in the third to reach their final score.
Sophomore running back Trace Gonzales carried the ball eight times for a game-high 113 yards and three touchdowns. Hanford quarterback Juaron Watts-brown equaled Gonzales with three touchdowns on the ground on 92 yards. Travone Houston and Tary Rubalcava both found the end zone as well.
Watts-brown completed 7-of-10 passes for 89 yards and PJ Martinez led the receiving core with one catch for 40 yards.
Gonzales also led the defense with eight tackles followed by Tyler Mello’s seven and Mason Brosseau’s and Matthew Pulido’s six. Brosseau also tallied a sack, Garret Revious had 1.5 sacks and Gonzalez had half a sack.
Hanford is 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when they won both the State Division IV-AA and CIF Central Section Division III titles.
Hanford will continue on the road against Porterville (2-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers defeated the Bullpups 24-20 last season.
Sierra Pacific vs. Riverdale
RIVERDALE — Sierra Pacific dropped to 0-2 after a 16-13 non-league road loss to Riverdale on Friday. The Golden Bears have lost their first two games for a second year in a row.
Sierra Pacific sputtered on offense for a second week in a row. They trailed 9-7 entering the fourth quarter and took a 13-9 lead with over six minutes to go, but couldn’t hold on.
Caleb Chennault rushed eight times for 40 yards and Andrew Lehner caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Gamble had three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Chad Leslie was 9-of-16 through the air for 103 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Lehner also led the team with seven tackles, while Anthony Bursiaga had two interceptions and Fernando Rios had one sack.
Sierra Pacific will face Hanford West (1-2) on Friday in the 4th Annual Clash of the Claws at the Neighbor Bowl at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies will be the home team and are coming off a 50-6 loss to the Highlanders. The Golden Bears won the game for the first time last year 27-20. Hanford West leads the series 2-1.
