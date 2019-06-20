FRESNO — Hanford West’s Josie Simas came through in the clutch and gave fans another classic finish in the 38th Annual City/County All-Star Softball Game at Margie Wright Diamond on Wednesday night.
With the bases loaded and County trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Simas belted a deep shot to right field and cleared the bases with a three-run triple to give County a 5-3 lead.
“I was just telling myself like, ‘This is what you’ve been working for, show out, it’s your last softball high school game, last time reppin’ the jersey so go all out and do your best,’” Simas said.
Once she was standing on third base, Simas put her hands on her head with a look of disbelief on her face as the deafening cheers of her teammates roared in her direction.
“If we’re being honest, I thought it was out, but I was running I was just trying to get to third or home or somewhere,” Simas, who played shortstop and second base throughout the game, said. “It was crazy, so crazy.”
The bases-clearing hit turned momentum in County’s favor as they scored a total of six runs in the seventh inning. Chowchilla pitcher Jana Pope struck out the side in the ninth inning to put the exclamation mark on their comeback.
“Josie’s been big for us at Hanford West all year, so right girl, right spot. She tied one up [and] did well,” County coach Russ Heffley said.
Simas finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Her clutch hit earned her the MVP award for the County team. McLane’s April Xiong won the MVP award for the City team after going 1-for-1 with a double and run scored.
“It’s crazy like I don’t know,” Simas said about her MVP award. “I’m honestly speechless.”
After City won last year’s game 8-7 on a walk-off double, it was only appropriate that County took its turn to rally in the late innings this time. The game was another exciting chapter in the history of the City/County All-Star game.
Prior to their comeback, County had four scattered hits through six innings and trailed 3-0. They found a little luck to start the seventh when Firebaugh’s Marissa Gutierrez reached on an error. Kingsburg’s Madison Alves followed with a single to left field.
County scored its first run of the game after a pair of passed balls allowed Gutierrez to score and a sacrifice fly by Kerman’s Ellie Montalvo allowed Alves to tag from third base. Lemoore’s Sierra Phelps kept the inning going with a one-out single and Immanuel’s Brianna Duncan walked to load the bases.
“It was a little slow at first, but this game is full of surprises,” Hanford’s Emily Juarez said. “You never know when somebody’s going to have a big hit like Josie did. You never know what’s going to happen and look at that score right there.”
City made it a 6-4 game in the top of the eighth after Buchanan’s Claire Buckley hit an RBI single to score Madera’s Tayah Hernandez. County’s Sierra Phelps from Lemoore reestablished the three-run lead with her own RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
City began the game by scoring runs in the first and third innings. Both runs came off of errors. They took a 3-0 lead on an RBI groundout in the fifth inning.
County pitchers Kesley Volkmar, from Chowchilla, and Pope allowed a combined five hits and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts.
Phelps finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Other local players included Sierra Pacific’s Arianna Chavarin and Lemoore’s Megan Van Allen.
Chavarin started at first base and was hitless in her only at-bat, Juarez started in center field and was 0-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt, and Van Allen took her spot at catcher during the fourth inning and was 0-for-1.
“There was so many girls I knew and just to be able to play alongside them for the last time it felt really good,” Juarez said. “And just to be able to be on the field one more time representing the town I’m from, town I was born in, it’s just a great feeling and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”
Reedley’s Emma Mulligan received the Jenny Eller Most Inspirational Player Award for County, while Buchanan’s Claire Buckley received the Jenny Eller Most Inspirational Player Award for City.
Before the game, Madera softball coach Judy Shaubach threw out the first pitch and was this year’s City/County All-Star Softball Hall of Fame Inductee.
County has now won four of the last five All-Star games.
