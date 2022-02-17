Golden Bears girls hoops win D-II opener
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team opened the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs with a victor on Feb. 16. The No. 4 seed Golden Bears defeated the No. 13 seed Sunnyside High Wildcats 50-43.
“The game tonight was very intense. When you enter playoffs, it is a win or done situation and I think both teams felt that pressure,” said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific head coach. “Our first few quarters were not too pretty, and we were only up by a few points at the half. What I keep telling the girls is that we have an army of 14-fourteen very talented individuals. Each player is contributing whether they are on or off the court.”
After taking a 27-24 lead into halftime, Sierra Pacific scored only six points in the third quarter to fall behind 37-33 entering the fourth quarter. Sierra Pacific outscored Sunnyside 17-6 in the final quarter to earn the win.
Makayla Carre led the Golden Bears with 17 points, while Alyssa Avalos finished with 11 points.
“In the fourth quarter we had to pull together. It was truly about what we could do for the team-not our personal stats,” Bush said. “Carre made a clutch three near the end of the fourth quarter and our girls played strong defense to pull off the win.”
The Golden Bears will host No. 5 seed Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 18 at Sierra Pacific High School.
“The message I have for my team is to give 100 percent, 100 percent of the time,” Bush said. “Whether you play 2 minutes or 20 minutes, you are a key to our overall success.”
Sierra Pacific ended the 2021-22 regular season with a 21-7 overall record and went 11-0 in the East Sequoia League to capture their seventh league championship.
Boys Basketball
The No. 5 seed Sierra Pacific boys basketball team won their first round playoff game on Feb. 15, defeating No. 12 Immanuel High School 78-70. The Golden Bears moved the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs where they hosted the No. 13 seed El Diamante High School on Thursday, Feb. 17.
A win, and the Golden Bears would play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Golden Valley and No. 8 seed Selma in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The Golden Bears had a 36-31 halftime lead, before the Eagles took a 57-55 lead after three quarters of play. The Golden Bears outscored the Eagles 23-13 in the final period to earn the victory.
Sierra Pacific ended the regular season 22-5 overall and 11-0 in the ESL to capture the league championship.
Boys Soccer
Led by three goals from David Dutra, the No. 2 seed Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys soccer team defeated the No. 15 seed Chowchilla High School on Feb. 16 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs.
Maximus Ekk added two goals for the Golden Bears in the win. The Golden Bears advance to host the No. 7 seed Hoover High School on Friday, Feb. 18.
Sierra Pacific ended the regular season with a 15-5 overall record and went 8-4 in the ESL.
Girls Soccer
The No. 13 seed Sierra Pacific girls soccer team upset the No. 4 seed Templeton High School Eagles 2-0 on Feb. 15 in the first round of the Division III playoffs. The Golden Bears advanced to play the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High School on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Brooklyn Frauenheim finished with both goals for Sierra Pacific in the victory. Sierra Pacific won the ESL championships ending the league season with a 9-2 league record.