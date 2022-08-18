Sierra Pacific Golden Bears head coach Dion Tate said that the 2022 Golden Bears team will have a chip on their shoulders heading into the season.
Coming off a 1-9 season, Sierra Pacific will look to get back on track and show that the 2021 season was just a detour in the road.
“This year's SP team has a chip on their shoulders and is eager to get back on the field to show that the 1-9 season last year will never happen again,” Tate said. “They have dedicated themselves to improving and getting bigger and stronger.”
The Golden Bears open the season on Friday, Aug. 19 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cove.
Sierra Pacific will have key returners in fullback Blake Sifton, wing Damian Villa, halfback Ayden Dominguez, tight end David Hillyard and three offensive linemen in Ronnie Montgomery, Andrew Lewis and Justin Galvin.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Golden Bears will return linebackers Case Nuckles and Richard Camerena. On the defensive line, Shawn Miller and Hillyard will make impacts, while the defensive backfield will be led by returners Marquis Harris and Tyler Leslie.
Nuckels had 64 tackles last season to lead the Golden Bears defense. He also had seven sacks.
Some newcomers to watch on the team this season will be wide receiver Shauntai Kimble, linebacker Sebastian DeCastro, Nathaniel DeMatto who will play running back and defensive back and kicker Jacob Cunha.
"The main expectation for this team is to never be outworked. The concept of hard work and pushing through pain has been the emphasis for the entire offseason,” Tate said. “This will also be a very physical team that will not back down from any opponent.”
The Golden Bears will play Hoover High School on Friday, Aug. 26 at Hoover High School. Their first home game of the season will be played on Friday, Sept. 3 against Woodlake High School in Hanford.