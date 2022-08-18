Sierra Pacific Golden Bears head coach Dion Tate said that the 2022 Golden Bears team will have a chip on their shoulders heading into the season.

Coming off a 1-9 season, Sierra Pacific will look to get back on track and show that the 2021 season was just a detour in the road.

“This year's SP team has a chip on their shoulders and is eager to get back on the field to show that the 1-9 season last year will never happen again,” Tate said. “They have dedicated themselves to improving and getting bigger and stronger.”

