A new league but the same result for the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team.
With a 69-35 win over the Selma High Bears on February 1 in Selma, the Golden Bears won the Tri-County Conference Championship.
Makayla Carre led the way for Sierra Pacific with 26 points. Mia Va'asili added 10 points.
The Golden Bears then defeated Reedley High 75-23 on Feb. 3 at Hanford West. Va'asili finishes the game with 15 points. Carre added 11 points.
Sierra Pacific also raised $1,100 for the family of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco’s family.
The Golden Bears then competed in the Caruthers Showcase on Feb. 4 and defeated El Diamante High 76-31. Carre led the way with 27 points.
Sierra Pacific returns to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Central Valley Christian in Visalia. They then will end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Kingsburg in Hanford. Playoff seedings will be released Saturday, Feb. 11.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
Led by Jackson Reinhardt who had 19 points, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team earned a 73-63 win over Hanford West on Jan. 31 at Sierra Pacific.
Lucas Sousa added 14 points, while Bryce Schmitt finished with 11 points. Reuben Awar finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
After falling behind 19-12 after the first quarter of play, the Golden Bears outscored the Huskies 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 33-29 halftime lead. The game was back and forth the rest of the way.
The Golden Bears then defeated the Selma High Bears 81-78 on Feb. 3 in Selma. Awar led the way for the Golden Bears with 18 points. Colin Dodd had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Reinhart finished with 15 points. Elijah Roberts added 12 points in the game.
Sierra Pacific returns to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Immanuel High in Hanford. They end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Reedley High School in Hanford.
Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
Trailing 2-0 with three minutes left in their game against Selma, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears got two goals by Maximus Ekk to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Ekk scored once again for the Golden Bears in overtime to give his team a 3-2 lead. Their defense held Selma the rest of the overtime to earn the win.
Ekk finished with three goals. Angel Martinez and Christian Jaramillo each had one assist in the game.
They then earned a 3-0 win over Immanuel High on Feb. 3 in Reedley. Andrew Knapp, Brock Mello and Nathen Zarate each scored one goal. Jesse Chavez and Mello each finished with one assist.
Sierra Pacific returned to the field for the final week of the regular season on Feb. 6 against Reedley. No score was available.
They end the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Immanuel High in Hanford.