Sierra Pacific boy’s soccer team won the Division 6 Valley Championship on Tuesday, May 25 defeating top-seeded Fresno Christian, 2-0.

Max Ekk scored in the first half off a free kick from Andrew Dutra, and David Dutra scored, assisted by Ekk, in the second half. 

This is the team's first title and the second time in school history the boys soccer team has qualified for playoffs.

The team beat Firebaugh in the first round 3-1, and Granite Hills 4-3 in the semi finals.

Due to injuries and scheduling conflicts with graduating seniors, the team stopped after the section title game and didn't enter regionals.

