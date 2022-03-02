The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team upset the No. 4 seed Palisades High School 62-61 in the first round of the CIF State Division III Southern Regional Playoffs.
“We kept our composure and played as a unit the entire game,” said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific head coach. “One game at a time and focus on what we can control.”
The No. 13 seed Golden Bears held a 19-15 lead after one quarter of play and led 34-28 at halftime. Palisades High cut the deficit to 46-45 entering the fourth quarter of play. Sierra Pacific held on in the fourth to earn the win.
The Golden Bears advance to the second round on Thursday, March 3 where they will travel to face No. 5 seed Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego. A win and the Golden Bears would play in the regional semifinals on Saturday, March 5 against the winner of the game between No. 1 seed La Salle and No. 8 Rancho Bernardo.
“The beauty of our team is we have an army. No matter who is in, I am confident in our players.” Bush said.