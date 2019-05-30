Sideout Volleyball Club 15s (8th and 9th graders) competed in the Premiere Regional Championships comprised of 128 teams from both northern and central California and Reno, Nevada. The Sideout Volleyball team was comprised of girls were from both Lemoore and Hanford.
The team played in weekend tournaments from January 27 to May 12-13 culminating in the finals. In the finals, Sideout Volleyball Club 15s competed against Dynamix Volleyball Club 16s which ended in three matches: 25-9, 25-27, and 15-11. Sideout Volleyball Club won 1st in Gold Flight Division 2 at the Sacramento Convention Center and now finished 13th out of 128 teams. They are coached by both Barbara and Marvin Rojas and Thomas Quassy.
