After a one-year absence, one of the Valley's oldest girls basketball tournaments returns to the Deis Gymnasium court at Selma High School and the Abraham Lincoln Middle School gym this week.
The 47th annual Selma Shootout tournament tips off on the afternoon of Dec. 1 and continues through Saturday.
Twelve teams are divided into four pools of three teams each.
The host Selma Bears are matched in the Orange pool with the Tulare Union Tribe and the Fresno High Warriors. Selma plays two games on Dec.1, facing Fresno at 3:30 p.m. and Tulare Union at 7.
Central Valley Christian, Selma's first Central Sequoia League opponent at home on Dec. 6, joins the Kerman Lions and the Mendota Aztecs in the Gray pool.
The Black pool is made up of the Reedley Pirates, Sanger Apaches, and the Washimgton Union Panthers while White pool teams include the Exeter Monarchs, the Mission Oak Hawks and the Sierra Chieftains.
On Thursday, four games will be played at Deis Gymnasium while two games are set for ALMS.
The Friday schedule at Selma High features gray and orange pool teams in the first three games. The third-place teams will open the action at 3:30 p.m. Fall by the second place teams at 5 p.m. and the first place teams at 6:30 p.m.
The 6:30 game at the middle school will feature the second-place team from the Blackpool against the second place team from the white pool.
The 8 p.m. games will be the first-place teams in the black and white pool at the middle school while the third-place teams from that pool will play at 8 p.m. at the high school.
The Saturday schedule will all be played at Selma High beginning at 9 a.m. After games at 10:30, noon and 1:30 the third place game is set for 3 p.m. The championship game featuring the winner of the 8 p.m. ALMS game against the winner of the 6:30 p.m. game at Selma High School is at 8 p.m.
