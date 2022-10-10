Selma High School’s first official football divisional game in the Tri-County Conference didn’t go their way.
Led by junior Bryson Donelson and his four touchdowns, Central Valley Christian High School rolled to a 64-13 win over Selma on Friday night at Staley Stadium.
The loss dropped the Bears to 1-6 in 2022, going into Friday’s last scheduled home game of the season with the Washington Union Panthers. The two schools are very familiar with each other as current Selma head coach Art Francis was head coach of the Panthers when the two schools met each other for the Central Section Division IV championship in 2019.
Central Valley Christian travels to Kingsburg Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
The Bears scored on a pair of big plays. Trailing 15-0 in the first quarter, junior quarterback Drew Cerda outran the Cavaliers secondary and found the end zone from 73 yards out. With the score 36-6, senior Josh Rios took the second half kickoff and sped 89 yards into the end zone for six points.
Sophomore kicker Elijah Douangdara, who was injured late in the game, added the extra point to finish the Selma scoring.
CVC recorded 304 of its 462 offensive yards in the first as Donelson led the Cavaliers to a 36-6 halftime lead. Officials went to a running clock with a little more than five minutes left in the third quarter as Donelson’s final touchdown increased the advantage to 50-13.
Selma finished with 156 yards of total offense, 124 in the first half.
“We had a good week of preparation for a tough team,” said Coach Francis after the game. “They have three or four kids that have been recognized with college scholarships and I think our kids played OK. I would like to see us win. We had some bright spots that I think we can grow on.”
This will be the 60th meeting between Selma and Washington Union, with the Panthers holding a 31-27-1 lead in the series. The Panthers, coached by Francis, captured a 42-32 regular season win over the Bears but Matt Logue’s squad won the section title game by a 35-21 count.
Francis knows a lot of of Washington Union from his coaching tenure there. But he admits that he hasn’t really thought about it much. “I’ve been taking it one game at a time,” he said.
It will be Senior Night as at least 19 seniors will be playing their final game at Staley Stadium and will be honored before the 7:30 p.m. game.