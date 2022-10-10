Selma High School’s first official football divisional game in the Tri-County Conference didn’t go their way.

Led by junior Bryson Donelson and his four touchdowns, Central Valley Christian High School rolled to a 64-13 win over Selma on Friday night at Staley Stadium.

The loss dropped the Bears to 1-6 in 2022, going into Friday’s last scheduled home game of the season with the Washington Union Panthers. The two schools are very familiar with each other as current Selma head coach Art Francis was head coach of the Panthers when the two schools met each other for the Central Section Division IV championship in 2019.

