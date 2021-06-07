HANFORD — The historic run that Hanford High’s Girls Soccer team came to an end Friday night in the semifinals for state playoffs. After knocking off Kingsburg in the first round, the Bullpups faced Westview out of San Diego. Despite a hard fought game, the Bullpups lost 2-0.
Westview was awarded a penalty kick in the first half that put Hanford in a 1-0 hole early on. They would put up a fight the rest of the way but were unable to connect on their opportunities. Late in the second half, Westview scored their second and final goal of the game.
The loss brings an end to a very successful season for the Bullpups. They finish with an overall record of 18-2-1 allowing only 11 goals while scoring 71 goals. They also claimed their first WYL title with an 8-1-1 league record as well as the first Valley Championship in Hanford High soccer history. In the end of year awards for WYL the Bullpups also did very well as the following players received recognition for their success throughout league: Isabella Schroder was named overall MVP for WYL and Hailey Langley received the Defensive MVP award. Both of them were also placed on the All-WYL First Team along with Darienne Dunn and goalkeeper Melody Martinez. Ashlyn Isenberg and Breauna Mello were named to Second Team All-WYL and Yazerie Perales and Abygail Olivares received honorable mentions.
“It was a tough loss against Westview but they just finished their chances and we didn’t. At the end of the day we had an incredible season and an exciting run deep into the playoffs. The team set their goals early on, we talked about what it would take to accomplish them, and then these ladies proceeded to put in the work to accomplish both championship goals," said coach Jordan Barba.
