Over the last eight weeks, professional boxer Eddie Sanchez has been on the same routine. It runs from six in the morning until about nine at night, but for the 27-year-old fighter, it’s what needs to be done.
The 27-year-old fighter wakes up, heads to work, then either runs or focuses on strength and conditioning during his lunch break. After work, he goes home to eat and play with his two young children before going to the gym and finally coming home to end his day.
“It’s one of those things where I just keep my eyes on the big prize and I just say, ‘This is going to be all worth it at the end,’” Sanchez said.
Sanchez, from Corcoran and fighting out of Lemoore, has been doing this as part of his training camp in preparation for his fourth professional bout on Saturday, Aug. 19. He’ll be taking part in Beat the Streets 2, a professional fight night fundraiser event at the Back2Back Sports Complex in Bakersfield.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com.
Standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing in at 132 pounds, Sanchez is hungry for a win after his last two fights have ended in tough losses. His professional record stands at 1-2 after he won his debut fight by unanimous decision.
“We need to perform, we need to show everybody that we belong on the winning side,” Sanchez said. “We have to win and we have to win impressively.”
He’ll jump into the ring against Michael Gaxiola, a 5-foot-7 fighter from Modesto. Gaxiola began his career 3-0, but has limped to a 4-17 overall record since and has lost his last 14 fights in a row, according to BoxRec. Both Sanchez and Gaxiola are orthodox fighters.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite Gaxiola’s record, Sanchez has been training to the best of his ability. The training camp Sanchez and his coach, Jason Glaspie, have put together over these last two months is different than any other camp they’ve done.
“Coach Jason has really changed things up in this camp where we’re having a lot of different sparring partners, which I think has been the best part about this training camp and by far one of the best because of that,” Sanchez said.
Their previous camps had a lot of the same sparring partners with the same style, but Glaspie decided to give Sanchez different styles this time around so he can prepare for anything in the ring. Sanchez said it’s helped him adapt and taught him to do a better job of mixing up his power and throwing combinations.
The game plan against Gaxiola is to throw those combinations and land speed punches, which will hopefully deal more damage. He also wants to be able to let his hands go and not hesitate on his punches, something he thinks he did in his previous fight.
“I’m not looking to stop the guy, but like every fighter would say, ‘If the opportunity’s there, I’m going to take it,’” Sanchez said.
This is also the fastest Sanchez has been back in the ring since his professional career started. Previous fights took between six to nine months to schedule, while this one only took four. But it’s exactly what he wants.
“It’s another step closer to my dreams to be able to do this full time,” Sanchez said. “Just being able to be back right away is motivating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.