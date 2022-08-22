The Hanford West Huskies football team showed that this will be a different year for the program following their season opener against Woodlake High School.
The Huskies and Tigers went into overtime in their game on Aug. 19, allowing the Tigers to win the game 21-14.
Despite the loss, Huskies first-yard head coach Allen Perryman was happy with how his team played.
“Our boys played a hard-fought game Thursday night. Woodlake was a tough team who played smash mouth football. Our Huskies didn't give up though. We were motivated every time adversity hit. We made a lot of mistakes offensively and defensively, but it's all a part of the game,” Perryman said. “I thought our special teams play was really good. We had a punt return ran all the way back to tie the game late in the fourth. Which then led to Dario Badillo interception right after that. Our biggest goal for next week is to finish. We accomplish that and we will be successful. Us coaches will watch the film, clean up our mistakes and move forward.”
Hanford West will travel to play Strathmore High School on Friday, Aug. 26, before holding their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Corcoran High School.
“We have a strong opponent this upcoming week. We will be prepared, and we will be ready for a dog fight," Perryman Said.
Coach Perryman said he saw promising performances from several players on his team.
"Oryin Turner was a phenomenal player on both sides of the ball. No doubt in my mind that he will have a bright future ahead of him. Julius Andrews and Ashton Houston, also 2 great defensive lineman who played a good game as well. They both rushed the quarterback, forcing him to make bad throws,” Perryman said. “Robert Stedman, a receiver and defensive back for Hanford West, stepped up and made a huge play by scoring the first Touchdown of the season.”
Perryman also said that he was happy to see the whole team put together a great effort against Woodlake.
“We are not a one-man team. Every player on this team plays with heart and tenacity to be great.” Perryman said. “From our starters to second string and to third string, we all have a dog mentality to win games. Proud of each and every last one of them."
Sierra Pacific Golden Bears earn first win
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated the Orange Cove Titans 26-7 on Aug. 18 in Orange Cove. Blake Sifton led the Golden Bears with 15 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. Marquis Harris also had one rushing touchdown in the game.
Landyn Benitez had one interception in the game and kicker Jacob Cunha had two field goals.
Sierra Pacific return to action Friday, Aug. 26 against Hoover High School in Fresno.
Avenal beat McFarland, 34-0.
Corcoran beat Fowler, 27-14