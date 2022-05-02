Led by Mariah Brown who had a home run, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears picked up a dominant 18-0 victory over the Granite Hills Grizzlies on April 29. The Golden Bears improved to 17-8 overall and 10-0 in the East Sequoia League.
Sierra Pacific scored two runs in the first inning before exploding for nine runs in the second inning to take control and win the game in four innings.
Mia Va’asili had three RBIs, while Esabella Solis, Andrea Solis and Brinnon Beigel each had two RBIs. Kennedy Usher, Steve Danley, Brown, Herlinda Barrios and Jasmine Rincon each finished with one RBI.
Beigel picked up the win on the mound throwing four innings allowing no-hits.
The Golden Bears, who have a two-game lead over Woodlake, return to the diamond on Friday, May 6 against Strathmore High School. They then will end the regular season on Tuesday, May 10 against Corcoran High School.
Hanford High
The Hanford High Bullpups remained in first place in the West Yosemite League after a 11-0 victory over Lemoore High on April 26 and a 10-1 win over El Diamante on April 28.
In the victory over Lemoore, Lilliana Garcia led the way with two home runs. She also earned the victory on the mound pitching five innings and striking out nine batters.
In the Bullpups win over El Diamante, Ayden Stone and Garcia each had three hits. Garcia also earned the win on the mound.
Hanford High plays Mt. Whitney on Tuesday, May 3. They then will play Redwood High School on Thursday, May 5 in Visalia. The Bullpups play Golden West High on Tuesday, May 10, before ending the regular season on Thursday, May 12 against Lemoore High.
Sierra Pacific Baseball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears baseball team remained undefeated in the ESL with a 14-2 win over Granite Hills on April 29. The Golden Bears hold a two-game lead in the ESL with two games remaining in the regular season.
In the Golden Bears win over Granite Hills, Jayce Taylor led the way with three RBIs. Dominic Dias, Justin Simas and Wyatt Bookout each had two RBIs. Angel Alfaro, Brayden Lowe, Ryan Cronk and Austin Davis finished the game with one RBI.
Lowe earned the win on the mound pitching four innings and striking out four batters.
Sierra Pacific will return to the field on Friday, May 6 against Strathmore High School in Hanford. They then end the regular season on Wednesday, May 11 against Corcoran High School.
Hanford High Baseball
The Hanford High baseball team fell to second place in the WYL after two losses to Redwood High. The Bullpups fell 10-9 in a game that took two days to complete to due darkness, before falling 5-4 on April 28.
In the game on April 28, Chris Clement, Kreston Gonzales and Christian Mendez each had one RBI.
The Bullpups open a two-game series against Golden West High on Tuesday, May 3. They then will play Golden West on Thursday, May 5. The Bullpups end the season with two games against Lemoore High on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12.