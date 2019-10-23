The road back to the basketball court has been a long one for Fresno Pacific senior Bayli McClard.
After five years away from the basketball court dealing with pressures that come with being a highly recruited athlete, McClard, a 2013 Hanford High graduate, gets one last chance to rewrite her basketball story.
And even better, she gets to do it with her younger sister, Kate, as a member of the 2019-20 Fresno Pacific Sunbirds women's basketball team.
“I have been through a lot since graduating high school. I went through growing pains and family stuff came up. Basketball wasn’t Number one in my life,” Bayli said. “I just didn’t make it a priority in my life anymore and that contributed to losing the love for it. That is what makes this moment now so cool because I went through some stuff and now I have this opportunity. It makes me grateful.”
Playing with her sister Kate, who is entering her sophomore season, and even getting back on the court is an opportunity that Bayli thought would never be possible.
“We have never played together because of our age difference. This will be really cool,” Bayli said. “We get to travel together and have these experiences over the next year. My sister being here was the cherry on top. When coach [Tim] Beauregard came to me with this opportunity I said 'you only live once' and I wanted to get the love back."
The idea of adding Bayli to the team started as a joke between Kate, her father, Daniel, and coach Beauregard.
“I made a joke to Kate and her dad. I said I wonder if we can see if Bayli has anymore eligibility. Then their dad got back to me a few days later and said I think Bayli is interested,” Beauregard said. “I called Bayli up and she came and met with me and we started the process.”
Bayli said being a member of the Sunbirds has been an amazing experience.
“I never thought that I would be on a team again. It is just amazing to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” Bayli said. “That is what I missed. The girls are great and welcoming. Everyone on this team genuinely cares about you on and off the court.”
Bayli and Kate are four years apart and when Bayli graduated high school at Hanford High in 2013, Kate was just beginning her time there. Both the sisters said while they are excited, their family, especially their father, may be the most excited to see his daughters on the court.
“Anyone who knows our dad knows he is like a manly man, he doesn’t really show emotion but I think it might get to him when he sees us both out there,” Bayli said. “He may have some tears in his eyes. When he goes to the Fresno State game and sees us both out there he will get emotional.”
The first time Bayli and Kate will suit up in an official game for the Sunbirds will be in an exhibition game against Fresno State on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Save Mart Center.
Kate said she is happy to see Bayli back on the court after watching all the struggles that she went through the past few years.
"I looked up to her so much and it was rough seeing her fall out of love with the game. Anyone who watched her in Hanford or anywhere knew that she was Bayli McClard,” Kate said. "I saw my sister work so hard and not be able to fully finish out college. She left basketball on a bad note after she loved it so much. When I heard that she could get this opportunity, I was already jumping on board and then I had to slow myself down when coach was going through the process to figure out if she had eligibility. But I was so excited. Are you kidding me? I mean who would have thought we would be able to play together.”
On the court, the McClard sisters will be a force to be reckoned with this season, according to Beauregard.
“They both benefit from each other’s approach on the court. Bayli needs to be like Kate and be free and play and have fun and have confidence,” Beauregard said. “Kate needs that kick in the butt sometimes that says I am going to grind really hard. There is this really beautiful blend between them. I don't think they see it quite yet. I think they are bringing out the best versions of themselves as teammates and it has brought them closer.”
Kate, who played in 29 games last season, said having her sister by her side on the court has improved her game.
“I feel way more confident when I am playing with Bayli," Kate said. "We get put on the same team during practice and I feel way more confident."
Bayli said that watching her sister mature on and off the court has made her experience at FPU that much better.
“Kate is a really kind-hearted person and will give the shirt off her back. She makes people feel comfortable. She can walk in a room and instantly you feel like you know her," Bayli said. "I always wanted her to be the best she can. I have the chance to do my stuff here in college and also watch my little sister. I am so proud of her.”
Coach Beauregard already sees the impact that Bayli has made on the team during workouts and practices.
“She is a professional in her approach. I have never coached anyone quite like her. You understand why coming out of high school she was that ESPN top-100 type of player,” Beauregard said. “She has a very specific approach to her craft that not a lot of people have. She does not cut corners. That mentality that she has to be successful and to give it every ounce of what she has, every repetition is contagious for our team. There is a maturity about how she approaches her craft as a basketball player. She brings an extra gear to every practice.”
As for Kate, Beauregard said that she has the potential to be something special for the Sunbirds.
"Kate last year at the beginning of the year was one of the best players on the team and it wasn't close. She had this stretch of games then the freshman wall hit. It gets a lot of people," Beauregard said. "Kate worked through it and to her credit, it is very evident that she spent a lot of time this summer working on her game. Her maturity level off the court has grown. Kate's skill set as a basketball player is going to excel at this level. She is playing with such confidence and such poise right now on both ends of the floor. She is carving out a very substantial role for our team."
Coach Beauregard said that he is also excited to see Bayli continue to thrive as a person.
"We had a lot of great conversations that she understood that coming here was an opportunity for her to get her degree and that also she would get an opportunity that not many people have, and that is to rewrite her final chapter in basketball,” Beauregard said. "Bayli is adding so much value to our team because there is a lot of players on our team that can look at her and understand that the game can be taken away at any second. We are dream chasers and we have a lot of fun in our program, I wanted her to find her joy, love and passion for basketball. I have never coached anyone who is as relentless as her with every single rep of everything she does. She never gives anything less than her best.”
Fresno Pacific plays an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at San Jose State. After playing Fresno State, the Sunbirds will officially open their season on Nov. 8 against Western Washington in the West Region Crossover Classic in Arcata. Fresno Pacific's first home game will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 against Cal State Dominguez Hills at the Special Events Center on the campus of Fresno Pacific.
No matter what happens on the court this year, Bayli said that Fresno Pacific is the next part of her journey and she is looking forward to what it has in store for her.
“I think that everything happens for a reason. I think I am where I am supposed to be,” Bayli said. “Everyone has their own journey. Right now in my life, I am supposed to be here at Fresno Pacific.”
