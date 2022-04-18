Rawhide lost their fourth consecutive game to lose their first series of the 2022 season. Rawhide falls to a below .500 record for the first time this season after losing by a score of 7-6.
Rawhide had their chances to score but left 16 runners on the bases. Three times the Rawhide had the bases loaded and only pushed across one run or less. Rawhide pitching staff gave up seven hits while walking five. The Storm pitching staff gave up seven hits and walked 13 batters.
The Rawhide look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series.