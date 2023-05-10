For the first time, Rawhide defeat the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. The 6-4 Rawhide win took just over two hours to complete.
The Rawhide starter, Jacob Steinmetz, threw six innings for the Rawhide. He only gave up one run off of four hits and did not allow a walk. He struck out three Grizzlies batters. When he left the game, he was eligible for the win with the Rawhide leading by two. Yaifer Perdomo pitched a scoreless seventh inning before allowing a run in the eighth. Alfred Morillo relieved him and inherited runners on the corners with nobody out. Those two runners scored off a Luis Mendez single for the Grizzlies to take the lead.
In the ninth, Brett Johnson and Juan Corniel drew walks with two outs and a full count. Jose Fernandez hit his first home run as a member of the Rawhide for the two-run lead. Morillo came back to close out the ninth and earn the win.