HANFORD — Drivers are gearing up for some racing at the Kings Fair in Hanford this Saturday night. Keller Auto Speedway will be featuring the IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars and the Central Valley Mini Stocks as part of an exciting three division lineup.
The Sprint Car and Stock Car classes have helped IMCA expand their brand into California and the Hanford track was the first place to feature them both. On any given week, the IMCA RaceSaver Sprints will bring anywhere from a dozen to 20 race cars, and they have been putting on some exciting shows. The division has made visits to several different venues in the area, and most recently Grant Champlin picked up his second win in their visit to Merced.
Brooklyn Holland took a tumble in her heat race at Merced last week, but the crew got her back out on the track, where she picked up a top 10 finish. In Hanford, Holland has been the woman to beat. She has two wins in four starts and the Fresno leadfoot holds a two-point lead over Champlin in the track championship battle. Champlin is the only driver with four top five finishes so far, but he's hoping to repeat his Merced luck at his home track.
The Pombo's are one of the more respected racing families, and it's Michael Pombo carrying on the tradition. Michael has done well so far with two top five finishes to rank third in the standings, seven behind Holland. One-time winner Kyle Rasmussen is just a point behind Pombo as the battle is close at the front. Other drivers to watch for this weekend include Brandon Emmett, Lance Jackson, Mauro Simone and Mike Schott. Simone may have a harder time getting ready for the show after a crash into the fence at Merced ended his race early.
The House Of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock championship race has managed to get two races in the books so far. Jason Cook won their Hanford visit ahead of series regulars Dan Myrick, Randy Brown and Brian Blank. All four of these drivers are anticipated this Saturday. Darren Wilson won the opener at Lemoore ahead of Shawn DePriest and Blank. Unfortunately, the race they had scheduled there two weeks ago was rained out.
The drivers are competing for $5,000 in point fund money and a $1,000 championship. This means there should be a big field of cars in Hanford for the show. Last time they were in town, they had 24 competitors in an action packed race. Other drivers to watch for this week include reigning series champion Greg Baronian, 2017 title winner Danny Myrick, Randy Brown, Brent Myrick and Jeff Durant.
The IMCA Stock Cars may race at other venues, but the drivers enjoy coming to Hanford. Ron Hurt and Troy Patee have been two of the bigger stars and champions in recent years, and Brock Hamilton is the reigning track champion. Last time out, it was Chad Johnson out running Cody Johnson for a Bakersfield racer 1-2 finish. All five of these drivers are anticipated this week, and others to watch for include Larry Thompson, Preston Martin and Renn Bane.
The Keller Auto Speedway lineup should entertain the fair goers with some top notch racing. For further information, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com
