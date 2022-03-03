Jose Ramirez is ready to get back in the ring. After losing the first fight of his career to Josh Taylor in a 140-pound Junior Welterweight Unification title bout back in May, Ramirez (26-1, 17 KO) said he is motivated to begin the run to regain his titles.
Ramirez, an Avenal native, returns to the ring on Friday, March 4 when he faces Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14KO) inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno. The bout will be televised on ESPN-plus and will be the main event of a nine-bout card.
“My goal is to stay at the highest level of competition and to become a world champion again,” Ramirez said. “Getting the belt back is all I have been thinking about throughout all of training camp. I pushed myself to learn from my mistakes and become a world champion again. I feel hungry and I feel like the Jose Ramirez that got his opportunity in 2018 and became the champion.”
Ramirez said that coming back to compete in Fresno is something that he always cherishes.
“It is always an honor. I want to thank God, Top Rank and ESPN for always considering Fresno as a place to bring the best boxing and I think that motivates a lot of people,” Ramirez said. “It inspires a lot of people every time we fight here not just in the sport of boxing, but it motivates the hardworking people of the community to keep fighting forward and pursue their dreams.”
2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Richard Torrez Jr., will also be making his profession debut in the co-main event against Allen Melson in a six-round heavyweight bout.
I would have never imagined being able to turn pro and being able to do so in the Central Valley, so being able to do so is unimaginable,” Torrez said. “I can’t wait for my town and my community who have been so behind me from the Olympics, I just can’t wait to show them what I got professionally.”
Torrez also said that being on the fight card with Ramirez is something he feels is in honor because of what Ramirez meant to him.
“Not only has he kicked down all the doors necessary for me to be here today, Jose Ramirez has shown me not only how to be a boxer, but be a role model,” Torrez said. “What you have done in the Central Valley. They don’t come to me and say, ‘Do you know Jose Ramirez the boxer, they come to me and say do you know Jose Ramirez the person’. You are a legend in these parts, and I just want to say thank you.”
Tickets for the fight can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
A full report of Jose Ramirez’s fight will be published in a future edition of The Sentinel.