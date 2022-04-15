The final chapter of Jordan Perryman’s college football career will take place in the Pacific Northwest where he will compete for the University of Washington Huskies. After spending the previous five seasons as a member of the UC Davis Aggies, Perryman decided to transfer for his final year of eligibility in hopes of proving he can compete in one of the most prestigious conferences in the nation.
Perryman entered the transfer portal in December and days later found his new home with the University of Washington, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, a choice the Hanford native said he came to quickly.
“I would say that it honestly happened pretty fast, but the coaches did an excellent job of telling me what I needed to hear for my family and I to decide this was going to be the best move for me,” Perryman said. “They were looking for an older guy with experience to compete for one of the starting spots on defense with both of their corners going into the draft so it was the perfect opportunity for me to come and prove what I can do.”
The Huskies opened spring practice on March 30, and it was the first opportunity for Perryman to get on the field with his new teammates. He has already made a splash for the Huskies as he was named Special Teams Player of the Day on March 31.
“I feel like my transition has gone really well; it rains here a lot more than at Davis but I’m getting used to it! All the dudes on the team are great guys, they welcomed me with open arms, so we have had time to bond on and off the field, Perryman said. “Spring practices have been really fun, it’s a great time competing and working with these dudes to be the best we can be.”
New University of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was hired in December 2021 after spending two seasons as head at Fresno State, said that Perryman’s addition is a great fit for the program. Perryman was joined by former Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as transfers to the Huskies.
"We are excited about Jordan and Michael joining our football family," DeBoer said in a statement released in December. "They are both proven leaders and high character young men who are great fits for our program. I know they are looking forward to being on campus soon and getting to know the rest of our team!"
Perryman is hoping to play a big role for the Huskies defense, but also said he is willing to do what is in the best interest of the team, who is in the midst of transitioning to a new coaching staff.
“If everything continues to go as planned, I see myself being one of their key guys on defense. I think that the new coaching staff is what really brought me this opportunity, so I plan to fulfill whatever role they need,” Perryman said. “Yeah, I’m cool with a couple players on the Fresno State team from us growing up and playing against each other, the two that I talked to were LJ Early and Emoryie Edwards. We just talked about their relationships with the coaches and their experiences playing for them.”
At UC Davis, Perryman was named to the All-Sky First-Team following the 2021 season with the Aggies. He helped lead the Aggies to an 8-4 record and to the first round of the NCAA Division I-FCS Championships. He finished the 2021 season with 63 total tackles, which was third on the team and had 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He played in 41 games and appeared in the FCS championship playoffs twice during that stretch for the Aggies.
Perryman played for Lemoore High through the middle of his junior season (2015) helping lead the Tigers to a Central Section Division III Championship in 2015. During his senior year at Hanford High, Perryman led the Bullpups to the CIF Central Section Semifinals. That season, he was named West Yosemite League Offensive Player of the Year.
“I transferred over to Hanford High my junior year right around Christmas break and honestly if I could do it again I would’ve did it sooner. I had a really good experience there for the short time I was there, and Coach [Josh] Young wasn’t only a great coach but an overall great person,” Perryman said. “He invested so much time into helping me get recruited by putting my film together and reaching out to different schools and coaches. I would say it’s an amazing feeling to have support from both towns so I going to keep doing my best to put on for the 559.”
Perryman said that the biggest adjustment that he has had to make has not happened on the football field but rather off the field. While on the field, he is always working to become the best player he can be.
“The biggest adjustment is just living alone, in Davis I was living with teammates, so I always had something to bother and joke around with all day every day, but I mean like I said before the guys here are doing a great job of making me feel included with whatever they have going on as well,” Perryman said. “A couple areas that I have been trying to improve my game in are my ball skills, press technique and reaction time coming out of my breaks.”
The Huskies will continue to hold spring practice throughout the month of April. They then will hold Fall practice before opening the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Kent State.
Perryman said that he is thankful for the opportunity that he has with the Huskies.
“It really means a lot to be playing here, I am truly grateful and blessed to be in the position I am right now having graduated from UC Davis then continuing my journey here,” Perryman said. “To all the high school players in the valley, if your dream is to play at the next level know that dreams come true, just keep grindin!”