TAMPA BAY — The ninth annual Department of Defense Warrior Games came to a conclusion on June 30 with approximately 300 wounded, injured and ill service members taking part in the competition.
Local Hanford resident and retired Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Austin Parker was a participant for a second year in a row and came away with 11 medals for Team Navy, including three golds for swimming, two golds for cycling, two golds for shooting, two bronze for track and two bronze for field.
“It’s like a win for Navy to be honest with you,” Parker said. “It really sucked cutting my career short, so being able to go back and represent Navy and have some accomplishments there is quite nice.”
The 10-day competition was not only a chance to compete, but also a chance to meet new people.
“It’s really fun to be out there with your brothers and sisters in arms,” Parker said. “Just being with other people that have disabilities and being able to compete with them is a lot of fun. It’s a hoot. Everyone gets along very well.”
Parker, 36, spent 11 years in the Navy before suffering an injury in a motorcycle accident in March 2017, which ultimately left him a paraplegic. He was volunteering to give motorcycle riding lessons when he was hurt.
After his injury, and only three months removed from his eight-month hospital stay, Parker’s therapist suggested he try the Warrior Games.
“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Parker said with a laugh. “It changed my life around really. It really helped in my recovery.”
It’s exactly what the Warrior Games were established for in 2010. The games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and expose them to adaptive sports. The Games encourage participants to stay physically active when they return to their local communities, and inspire and promote opportunities for growth and achievement.
The Warrior Games were a little bit bittersweet for Parker since this was the final year he could compete in them, but the experience has now encouraged him into his next venture, the Paralympic Games.
“That’s what it’s there for to try to turn you onto sports, get you out of your depression,” Parker said. “It’s done its job and I’m trying to pursue Paralympics cycling and shooting.”
A little over two years after his accident, Parker said he never thought he would be competing and taking part in various competitions. But that’s exactly what he’s currently doing. Right now, he’s in Louisville, Kentucky and about to take part in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which run from July 11-16.
“I never thought I’d be traveling the countryside doing different sports and that’s kind of where the Warrior Games brought me,” Parker said.
Sports at the Warrior Games included: archery, cycling, time-trial cycling, field, golf, indoor rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.
The 2020 DoD Warrior Games will be hosted by the Marine Corps in San Antonio, Texas.
