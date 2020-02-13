Nunez scores twice, Tigers secure spot in semis

LEMOORE — After losing nine seniors last year, this season was a bit of a question mark for Lemoore. Turns out, the answer is they’re still succeeding.
The 3-seeded Tigers (17-6-3, 6-2-2 WYL) posted their seventh shutout of the season with a 3-0 CIF Central Section Division III quarterfinals victory over 6-seed Porterville at Tiger Stadium on Thursday.
“I can’t describe it really. It feels so good,” Lemoore coach Eric Bow said about the win. “Coming into this season with so many key players from last year’s semifinal team missing, the big question was can we get there again? And we have.”
Bow made sure to let his team know postgame that they have one more win than last year’s team now. “It’s a great feeling,” he said. According to MaxPreps, it’s been more than a decade since the Tigers made back-to-back appearances in the semifinals and had 17 wins or more.
Already ahead 2-0 at halftime, Lemoore sophomore PJ Villegas, who was pulled up from junior varsity, put the game away with a well-placed header in the box in the 60th minute.
“At practice, I’m not a very good header all my teammates say,” Villegas jokingly said. “That proved it, I’ve been practicing my heading … and it was an amazing goal.”
Villegas’ goal came after Nunez beat a defender down the line and crossed the ball to the penalty mark.
Nunez not only assisted, but also scored twice late in the first half. Both of his goals were assisted by Mathew Ramirez.
With the first, Ramirez saved the ball on the endline and headed it back towards the field of play. Nunez then came racing in and put the header in for a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.
The duo hooked up again seven minutes later. Ramirez worked past a defender and crossed it to Nunez who was unmarked and, once again, used his head to score.
You have free articles remaining.
“We knew we could take them,” Villegas said. “We knew that were good enough to stop them and we were good enough to score against them.”
The two-goal lead at halftime allowed Bow to shift his team into a 4-5-1 formation where the defense bended but didn’t break when it came to allowing scoring chances in their defensive third.
“The one thing [the lead] allowed us just to let them come at us and sink back … and just counter and I knew we’d score off it,” Bow said. “Once we got that third goal, it was pretty much over.”
Lemoore allowed eight shots and three on goal, but only two shots and one on goal in the second half.
“They’re capable of being a great defense,” Bow said. “At times, and it only takes a minute or two, where we’ve had some mistakes, but there have been games when we have had just one solid defense that they give up very few shots on goal.”
The only thing that dampened the victory was Nunez suffered an injury during the second half. The junior forward appeared to pull his hamstring when he went down without contact.
If Nunez is unable to play next Wednesday, it would be a considerable loss for the Tigers with him being their leading goal scorer and scoring three of the team’s six goals in the playoffs.
“We won’t be quite as dynamic up top,” Bow said. “I’ve got some ideas of how to replace him, but we’ll have to be more patient and we can’t just rely on some of the things that we’ve done which is working through him.”
Up next:
Lemoore will travel to face No. 2 seed Highland (19-5-1, 8-2 SYL) next Wednesday at 6 p.m. Highland defeated No. 7 seed Mission Oak 2-1 on Thursday.
|Lemoore
|2
|1
|3
|Porterville
|0
|0
|0