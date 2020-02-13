Nunez scores twice, Tigers secure spot in semis

Nunez not only assisted, but also scored twice late in the first half. Both of his goals were assisted by Mathew Ramirez.

With the first, Ramirez saved the ball on the endline and headed it back towards the field of play. Nunez then came racing in and put the header in for a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

The duo hooked up again seven minutes later. Ramirez worked past a defender and crossed it to Nunez who was unmarked and, once again, used his head to score.

“We knew we could take them,” Villegas said. “We knew that were good enough to stop them and we were good enough to score against them.”

The two-goal lead at halftime allowed Bow to shift his team into a 4-5-1 formation where the defense bended but didn’t break when it came to allowing scoring chances in their defensive third.

“The one thing [the lead] allowed us just to let them come at us and sink back … and just counter and I knew we’d score off it,” Bow said. “Once we got that third goal, it was pretty much over.”

Lemoore allowed eight shots and three on goal, but only two shots and one on goal in the second half.