Netto, Jernagan, Johnson Win Keller Speedway Features

Hanford - DJ Netto won the 30 lap King of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. This was the fourth win of the season for Netto as he maintains a 30 point lead over Grant Duinkerken. Netto had the pole position for the Main Event. Second row starter Craig Stidham advanced to second. In the waning laps, Netto built his advantage over Stidham to nearly a straightaway in victory. Duinkerken made a charge from the seventh row to finish a solid third, followed by Zane Blanchard, Jace Vanderweerd, Keith Day Jr, Tucker Worth, Jared Faria, Jake Hagopian and Brooklyn Holland.
Mitchell Faccinto was the quickest of 24 qualifiers with a lap of 13.802, beating the 14.083 of Duinkerken. They ran three eight lap heat races, and Netto Joey Ancona and Cole Macedo picked up the wins. Netto grabbed the pole for the Main Event by outrunning Macedo to win the six lap Trophy Dash.
Garrett Jernagan won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. This was the second win for Jernagan, who ended the four race series with a one point advantage over Jarrod Mounce. Mounce had the pole for the Main Event and led early as Jernagan worked his way up from the fourth row. Jernagan made the move into the lead and stretched his advantage to about half a lap ahead of Mounce at the checkered flag. Kelly Wilkinson finished third, followed by Dylan Potter, Donnie Hampl, Jason Pugh, Todd Carlock, Dan Bryant, Orion Messina and Jack Aguiar. Aguiar and Jernagan won their respective eight lap that heat races.
Chad Johnson won the 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. This was his fourth win of the season, and it enabled him to beat Cody Johnson by six points for the championship. Gary Rayburn Jr had the pole for the race and led early, but Chad Johnson and past champion Troy Patee both made their way past him. Ninth starter Cody Johnson came from the fifth row to take second from Patee, but he chased Chad Johnson across the finish line for a second place finish. Patee settled for third, followed by Rayburn, Renn Bane, Dave Lincoln, Rod Bane, Chris Broucaret, Larry Thompson and Brock Hamilton. The Johnson's won their respective eight lap heat races.
For more information on the happenings at the speedway, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com.
