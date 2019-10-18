Myrick, Velazquez Win At Lemoore Raceway

Lemoore - Dan Myrick won the 25 lap Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event Saturday afternoon at Lemoore Raceway. Myrick turned in a rather impressive performance all afternoon as only a second place finish in his heat race blemished an otherwise perfect effort. Myrick currently leads the championship series, which is sponsored by House of JuJu of Clovis and Morro Bay.
Fresh off of his impressive feature victory at Kern Raceway a week earlier, Clinton Massey was hoping derail Myrick's effort, but Myrick charged into the early Main Event lead ahead of Massey. Following a lap one yellow flag, Randy Brown Jr settled into third behind Myrick and Massey. With Massey providing the pressure, Myrick wasn't making any mistakes at the front of the pack. Yellow flags slowed the pace on laps 16 and 17, but Myrick maintained his lead ahead of Massey on each restart. Myrick went on to become the third different winner at Lemoore in as many races. Massey settled for second ahead of Randy Brown Jr, Brent Myrick, Gene Glover, Ryan Blank, Jeff Durant, Darren Wilson, Greg Baronian and Randy Brown Sr.
Dan Myrick looked impressive in qualifying as he bested the 15 car field with a lap of 14.419 on the 1/5 mile dirt oval. Myrick continued his momentum as he held off brother Brent Myrick to win the four lap Trophy Dash. However, Durant prevented Myrick from scoring the clean sweep as he outran him to win their 10 lap heat race. Brent Myrick and Blank were the other heat race winners.
Tommy Velasquez III scored the win in the 25 lap VRA Dwarf Car Main Event. There was a close battle at the front of the pack throughout the entire race. Thomas Velazquez paced the first five laps before Jeff Brink moved into the lead. A yellow flag waved after six laps, and Brink continued to lead Tommy Velazquez III and Thomas Velasquez on the restart. There were three yellow flags during the midpoint of the race with Brink still leading a close battle with Tommy Vasquez III. Velazquez briefly took the lead from Brink on lap 16, but he surrendered the position to Brink on lap 19. A yellow flag waved on lap 22, and Tommy Velasquez III took over on the restart. He led the rest of the way with Brink settling for second ahead of VRA Dwarf Car champion Nick Velazquez, Thomas Velazquez, Tony Pellegrino and Kobe Kerns. Tommy Velasquez III was the quickest qualifier with a lap of 13.295, and Nick Velazquez won the 15 lap heat race.
The final CVMS point event of the season will be at Keller Auto Speedway on November 16th. In addition to the CVMS Mini Stocks, the King of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars will also be competing. For further information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com.
