Myrick, Johnson Win Fair Races At Keller Auto Speedway

HANFORD — Dan Myrick scored the victory in the 25-lap Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. The racing program was held in conjunction with the annual Kings County Fair and this was the first win of the season for Myrick, who is the current CVMS point leader. Jason Cook won the first race at Hanford earlier this year and he sprinted into the early Main Event lead from his front row starting position with Myrick settling into second.
Gene Glover gained third on lap three and an inside pass on the front stretch of the 10th lap gained Myrick the lead from Cook. When a yellow flag waved again on lap 18, Cook made a pit stop during the caution period. Myrick led the restart over Glover and Ryan Doglione and the top three finished in that order. Ryan Blank made a charge from his starting position in 13th to finish fourth and Darren Wilson moved from 19th to fifth. Matthew Herod, Brent Myrick, Clinton Massey, Jeff Durant and reigning series champion Greg Baronian rounded out the top 10.
Myrick set the quickest time of 23 cars in qualifying. They ran three eight-lap heat races and Doglione won the first one ahead of Blank. Randy Brown Jr. held off his father to win the second heat and Cook picked up the third heat race victory ahead of Herod.
Chad Johnson maintained his point lead with an impressive win in the IMCA Stock Car Main Event. Johnson started back in the fifth row and rapidly worked his way to the front of the pack. Once he got the lead, Johnson held off Larry Thompson for the well-earned victory. Title contender Cody Johnson finished third ahead of past champion Troy Patee, Renn Bane, Gary Rayburn Jr., Preston Martin, reigning champion Brock Hamilton, Chris Broucaret and Rod Bane. Chad Johnson outran Hamilton to win the first of two eight-lap heat races. Cody Johnson picked up the second heat race win ahead of Broucaret.
The IMCA Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars brought 21 cars to the track. It was reigning champion Grant Duinkerken making the quickest lap with a time of 15.106. Brooklyn Holland was second quick at 15.235. The first of three 10 lap heat race wins went to Duinkerken ahead of Cole Danell. Blake Robertson made an appearance and won the second heat race ahead of Holland, and Kyle Rasmussen outran Phil Heynen to win the third heat. Heynen and Robertson were set to start on the front row of the main event, but lighting issues ended up forcing a halt to the program.
The RaceSaver Sprints are back on June 15 along with the exciting King Of Thunder Winged 360 Sprints, Central Valley Mini Stocks and IMCA Stock Cars. For further information, go to www.racekingspeedway.com or www.centralvalleyministocks.com.
