It’ll be a day that I will never forget. I will never forget how I felt when I heard the news.
Reading the words “Kobe Bryant dies” didn’t seem real. It didn’t make sense. I was stunned, in disbelief and eventually felt numb.
As the world continues to mourn, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others, tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Kobe was 41-years-old.
It was news that shocked the world. It’s still doesn’t seem real. It just seems unfair.
For those passing through Selma, you've probably seen the Kobe tribute along California State Route 99 throughout the past couple of days. A picture of Kobe with the words “Rest in peace” was displayed on the City of Selma sign near the highway.
For all the accolades the former Los Angeles Laker accomplished on the court, he was getting started in the next phase of his life and he seemed destined for greatness in his second act.
In such a short time after his retirement, Kobe was an Oscar winner, a New York Times Bestseller and a basketball coach for his daughter’s team.
When reflecting on his legacy, I could best describe it in one word: excellence.
As a Laker fan, I could go on and on about his greatness on the court including his five NBA titles, his spectacular 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors, the time he made two free throws immediately after he blew out his Achilles tendon or scoring 60 points in his final game.
Now that a couple of days have passed, it finally sunk in, my childhood hero, my Superman, is no longer with us.
Kobe was a huge part of my childhood and the sudden news of his death tore me apart. And I’ve never met the man. To understand why Kobe meant so much to me growing up, dear reader, I’ll explain why.
Growing up watching the Lakers during the Shaq and Kobe era, purple and gold were colors that brought my family together. My introduction to the Lakers was watching them take on the Reggie Miller-led Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals. The series occurred a month before I turned eight.
As I got older, I always made plans or would move any current obligations to watch the Lakers on TV, especially during Kobe’s prime years in the mid-to-late 2000s.
Kobe became appointment viewing. He was and still is the reason I’m a Lakers fan.
Watching Kobe and his teammates hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2009 and 2010 were moments that made me feel like a child again. Looking back, I wished I enjoyed the 2010 Finals more because I thought Kobe would lead the Lakers back to the championship over the next few years.
But unfortunately, the Lakers haven’t competed in the finals since.
I can recall countless memories of watching Kobe play, but the one moment from his storied career that has always stuck with me was him making two free throws after tearing his Achilles. It was something unheard of. At least in my eyes.
Despite what he accomplished prior, that was the moment I realized that Kobe was built different. It was a display of his famous “Mamba Mentality.”
I remember the exact moment when his injury occurred and I was devastated. That sequence of him getting up, not quitting on his team and making both free throws to tie the game will forever inspire me to strive for greatness, not just in journalism, but for everything I do.
I will never forget watching Kobe’s final game. It was fitting that his last game was at Staples Center because his 60-point finale was a Hollywood ending to a legendary career.
I was an intern for KCRA News, the local NBC affiliate in Sacramento, and I remember watching the game in the sports office, feeling like a teenager again. I cheered and felt emotional knowing that’ll be the last time we’ll see him on the hardwood, especially when he said “Mamba out” after the game.
I was looking forward to what he’ll do next and it’s painful to know there won’t be new memories.
Kobe was and will always be, not only my favorite basketball player, but my all-time favorite athlete.
Kobe was bigger than basketball. He was an icon. He inspired an entire generation. He’s the reason people yell “Kobe!” when shooting anything in a basket or a piece of paper into a trash can.
The late legend was an inspiring voice to those that loved the game and everyone else throughout the world. Kobe said, “If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will do it for you.” That’s one of my favorite quotes from him.
I’m not going to pretend that Kobe was a perfect human being. Nobody is. Everybody has flaws.
After hearing the horrific news, I questioned my own mortality, saying to myself, “If Kobe can go, I can go anytime.” It seemed like he was going to live forever.
Since then, I gained a new appreciation of my life. Leaving your house and returning back safely to our loved ones is something we often take for granted.
I know I will every cherish every moment moving forward.
So Kobe, thank you for the memories and your contributions on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring myself and others to become the best versions of ourselves.
Rest in peace legend.
