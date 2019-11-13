The United States Naval Academy won the Atlantic Division championship and completed an undefeated season on Oct. 27 with four former Kings County students on the team.
After going 7-0 in the regular season, United States Naval Academy received the No. 1 seed in Bracket A of the Atlantic Division championship schedule. The team defeated the University of North Carolina 18-10 in their first playoff game followed by a 21-8 victory over North Carolina State University.
United States Naval Academy capped off a 10-0 season with a 12-7 victory over Virginia Tech for the championship at the USNA in Annapolis, Maryland. They will go on to compete in the national championship at the University of Pittsburgh beginning on Friday.
The four former players on the team are first class Jake Hansen, plebe Chris Bonham, first class Roman Benitez — all from Lemoore High School — and third class Hunter Hicks is from Hanford West High School. Navy is currently ranked No. 19.
