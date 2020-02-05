Local recruits energize COS men's basketball streak

"They absolutely got us in round one," Jensen said. "I thought we did some good things on the floor that night. We handled their pressure well and played good defense, but unfortunately we did not shoot the ball well at all that night.

"They are still the team to beat, but we are playing well right now. I feel if we do what we're capable of, we can compete with them."

Ryan Johnson, Savion Johnson, Burnett and Stroud have all worked their way into the starting lineup since the loss to Fresno City and been major contributors as the Giants have played their best stretch of basketball this season.

"It goes to show you how talented this area really is," Jensen said. "There is a lot of good basketball throughout the Central Valley. Guys who can be really impactful."

Ryan Johnson, the former NCAA Division I-recruited quarterback before giving up football for basketball, has played like a conference MVP candidate over the past six games while averaging 16.6 points, 13 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

A 6-foot-5 freshman, Ryan Johnson is coming off his best all-around game of the season, a 22-point, 16-rebound, six-assist, three-block, two-steal performance during COS' 94-60 win at West Hills-Coalinga on Feb. 1.