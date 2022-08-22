The Hanford High Bullpups made a statement in their season opener against the Bullard High Knights on Aug. 19 at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno. Cayden Muir connected with Kourdey Glass for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to give Hanford an early 7-0 lead. The Bullpups went on to defeat the knights 41-22.
“It was a great team win, we’re taking it one game at a time,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “This was a collective team win.”
Hanford High returns to the field on Friday, Aug. 26 against Buhach Colony in Atwater. Buhach Colony is coming off a 17-2 victory over Gregori High School.
Bullard tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter, before Hanford responded to take a 14-7 on nine-yard touchdown run from Albert Richardson. Richardson added his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter to give the Bullpups a 21-7 lead with 8:13 left in the first half.
The Knights scored late in the second quarter to the Bullpups lead to 21-14 at halftime.
Hanford’s quarterback Muir ran in a touchdown from one yard out to extend Hanford’s lead to 29-14, after a successful two-point conversion.
The Bullpups extended the lead to 35-14 midway through the fourth quarter when Brak Hill completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kekoa Barnes. Later in the quarter, Muir connected with Devin Marzett on a nine-yard touchdown to give the Bullpups a 41-14 lead.
Muir ended the game 23-for-33 for 371 yards and three touchdown passes. Glass finished the game with three catches for 125 yards and one touchdown, while Richardson had 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Cayden showed a tremendous amount of leadership,” Sanchez said about his senior quarterback. “He was great for us in the passing game and made sure we were getting our guys the ball in open space.”
Muir was a unanimous All-West Yosemite League Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Central Section.
Hill led the Bullpups on the defensive side of the ball recording 12 tackles and half a sack. D’Arington Martin added 12 tackles and one sack, while Erik Lamb finished with eight tackles and half a sack in the game. Hill also had the one touchdown pass.
“It gets you juiced when those guys are making huge plays in the backfield,” Sanchez said. “Those guys are our momentum swingers, and they did a great job of doing that last night.”
After the Bullpups travel to Buhach Colony, they will host their first home game of the season on Friday, September 2 when they host the Frontier High School Titans. The game against the Titans will be the first of five straight home games for the Bullpups. They will open play in the new West Yosemite League on Sept. 30 against Dinuba High.