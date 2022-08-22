The Hanford High Bullpups made a statement in their season opener against the Bullard High Knights on Aug. 19 at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno. Cayden Muir connected with Kourdey Glass for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to give Hanford an early 7-0 lead. The Bullpups went on to defeat the knights 41-22.

“It was a great team win, we’re taking it one game at a time,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “This was a collective team win.”

Hanford High returns to the field on Friday, Aug. 26 against Buhach Colony in Atwater. Buhach Colony is coming off a 17-2 victory over Gregori High School.

