 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

After winning the West Yosemite League championship during the 2022-23 season, the Lemoore Tigers swept the WYL awards.

The Tigers went 10-0 in the WYL and were led by Demel Turner who was named the West Yosemite League Player of the Year.

Turner, who is committed to Cal Poly to play football, led the Tigers to a 21-7 overall record.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

