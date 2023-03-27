After winning the West Yosemite League championship during the 2022-23 season, the Lemoore Tigers swept the WYL awards.
The Tigers went 10-0 in the WYL and were led by Demel Turner who was named the West Yosemite League Player of the Year.
Turner, who is committed to Cal Poly to play football, led the Tigers to a 21-7 overall record.
Lemoore High head coach Joel Sligh was named WYL Coach of the Year.
Tigers' Ty Chambers was also named to the WYL First Team. Hanford High Bullpups Fray Villata and Jared Pimentel were also selected to the WYL First Team.
Lemoore High's Kobe Green, Kaleb Goudeau and Kaden Lopes were all WYL Second Team selections. Hanford's Brak Hill was also named to the Second Team.
Hanford High finished in second place in the WYL with a 7-3 record.
Hanford High Bullpups girls basketball's Kenyah Stubbs was chosen by the WYL coaches as the leagues' Player of the Year.
Stubbs averaged 28.1 points, three rebounds and six rebounds per game to lead the Bullpups to a second-place finish in the WYL.
Hanford's Ana Quezada and Lemoore High's Jaelyn Proby were WYL All-League First Team selections.
Hanford's Keoni Stubbs and Lemoore's Amber Cole were named to the WYL Second Team.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears baseball team moved to 4-6 overall after a 5-0 win over Immanuel High School on march 24 in Reedley.
Justin Simas led the way for the Golden Bears with two RBIs. Kaleb Koelewyn, Austin Davis and Christian Flores each added one RBI. Jace Taylor earned the win throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts.
The Golden Bears return to the field on Tuesday, March 28 against Reedley High School in Hanford.
They will then play at Kingsburg High School on Thursday, March 30.
The Lemoore Tigers baseball team moved to 2-0 in the WYL following a 3-0 win over Dinuba High on March 24 and a 4-2 win over Central Valley Christian on March 25. No stats were available for the games.
The Tigers returned to the field on March 27 against Tulare Western. They then will play Hanford High on Wednesday, March 29 in Lemoore.
The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team moved to 2-0 in the WYL following a 7-3 win over Tulare Western High on March 24 in Tulare.
Isaac Perez led the way for the Bullpups with three RBIs. Justin Cerda and Mason Soares each had one RBI. The Bullpups hosted Mission Oak High School on March 27. No score was available at presstime.