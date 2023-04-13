Like Godzilla before him, Lemoore wrestler Jason McDonald plans to take Japan by storm.

The Lemoore junior is planning to spend 10 days representing the Central Valley during a cultural exchange trip to Japan and is looking for donors to help him get there.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people over there and getting to know what it’s like in Japan,” he said.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you