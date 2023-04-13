Like Godzilla before him, Lemoore wrestler Jason McDonald plans to take Japan by storm.
The Lemoore junior is planning to spend 10 days representing the Central Valley during a cultural exchange trip to Japan and is looking for donors to help him get there.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people over there and getting to know what it’s like in Japan,” he said.
As part of the 2023 California-Japan Cultural Exchange Team, the young athlete will travel to Japan from June 19-30, where he will compete in meets and train with Japanese wrestlers. He will also sit in on Japanese class sessions.
The trip costs approximately $3,000 per athlete and McDonald has raised about a third of his goal as of Thursday.
He began wrestling at the age of 5, when his father, James, began training him. James McDonald, formerly a wrestler himself, is an assistant coach at Lemoore High School. He’s formerly the head coach at Hanford High and also coached at Sierra Pacific. This is his 24th year coaching.
“[Wrestling] shaped my life and changed my life. It helped me to persevere with things in life and I wanted my kids to have that same opportunity and learn those same values,” James McDonald said.
“It teaches you hard work. It’s just a good sport,” Jason noted.
Jason has qualified for State and Nationals the past two years, which he sees as the feathers in his cap at this point in his wrestling career.
“I’m a competitive person and knowing I was at Nationals – at a big tournament – I just wanted to win,” he said.
This season, Jason finished ranked in the Top 20 in the state at 115 pounds and placed fourth in Division-I Valley. His high school record is 79-25.
Once named to the Cadet National team, he said he’s considering wrestling for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy once he’s done with high school, but hasn’t totally decided yet.
Wrestling is a family affair for the McDonalds. Jason’s older brother wrestles for Mino State in North Dakota and his younger sister, Elizabeth, 5, just began her wrestling journey.
“I like when you get the medals,” she said.
Those wanting to donate can do so via Venmo at McDonald030517, Cashapp at $mcdonaldwrestling or Zelle at 559-904-7411. Donations are tax deductible, James said. Those interested in more information can call James at 559-904-7411.