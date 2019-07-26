{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Travel Team repeats as champions

The Lemoore Travel Team poses after repeating as champions. Cade Fisher shot the low round for Lemoore with a 33.

EXETER — Exeter Golf Course hosted the final summer league competition between the Kings and Tulare County junior golfers on July 24.

Lemoore Juniors on the Travel Team won all six events and repeated last year’s championship season with another win this year.

Steve Maske of Exeter presented the trophy to head coach Gerald Mercer who announced his retirement from coaching at the end of this year. Under Mercer, the team has won four championships during his eight-year stint.

“I am leaving the team in good hands with new coach Jeff Grable who has worked with us for the past two years,” Mercer said.

The team won Wednesday with a score of 248, besting their previous win at Exeter on July 11 by two strokes. Exeter finished second with a 265, Porterville was third at 273, Lemoore’s junior varsity was fourth with a 304 and Valley Oaks was fifth with a 319.

Cade Fisher led the team with his 33 on the par 29 golf course. Lauren Alaniz and Jeramiah Bartolome each shot a 34, Mason Haley shot a 35 and Samantha Coons shot a 37. Braedon Contreras and Raydon Dimaano both finished with a 38 to round out the top seven scores. Lemoore was once again the only team to have nine of 10 players to score in the 30s.

The Travel Team continues practice and play until November when their eight-month season comes to an end. Next up is River Creek at Ahwahnee on Aug. 4.

