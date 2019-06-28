{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Travel Team makes it three in a row

LEMOORE — Once again the Lemoore Golf Course played host to 70 junior golfers from Kings and Tulare Counties who are participating in the Summer League golf competition.

Porterville varsity shot a team-best 317 for its third second-place finish in three tournaments, but were unable to close the gap against the Lemoore Travel Team, who also recorded their best effort of the season posting a 293 for another first place — its third victory of the year. Exeter was third with a 338, the junior varsity Lemoore Travel Team took fourth by only one stroke, a 352 over fifth-place Visalia (353), and Porterville’s junior varsity finished sixth with a 410.

Winning scores for the Travel Team included two golfers who were able to break 40. Lauren Alaniz bested last week’s 39 with a 38 this time around and Cade Fisher carded a 39 for his best finish this year. Haley Mason was next with a 41 and three team members, Jeramiah Bartolome, Samantha Coons and Braedon Contreras, each shot a 43. It was a take-your-pick for the seventh score between Raydon Dimaano and Maceo Dalafu, who tied by both carding a 44.

Next up for the Juniors Summer League competition is at Exeter on July 3 at 10 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments