Lemoore Travel Team makes it three in a row

LEMOORE — Once again the Lemoore Golf Course played host to 70 junior golfers from Kings and Tulare Counties who are participating in the Summer League golf competition.
Porterville varsity shot a team-best 317 for its third second-place finish in three tournaments, but were unable to close the gap against the Lemoore Travel Team, who also recorded their best effort of the season posting a 293 for another first place — its third victory of the year. Exeter was third with a 338, the junior varsity Lemoore Travel Team took fourth by only one stroke, a 352 over fifth-place Visalia (353), and Porterville’s junior varsity finished sixth with a 410.
Winning scores for the Travel Team included two golfers who were able to break 40. Lauren Alaniz bested last week’s 39 with a 38 this time around and Cade Fisher carded a 39 for his best finish this year. Haley Mason was next with a 41 and three team members, Jeramiah Bartolome, Samantha Coons and Braedon Contreras, each shot a 43. It was a take-your-pick for the seventh score between Raydon Dimaano and Maceo Dalafu, who tied by both carding a 44.
Next up for the Juniors Summer League competition is at Exeter on July 3 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.