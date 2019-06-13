Lemoore Travel Team begins season with victory

PORTERVILLE — The Lemoore Junior Golf Travel Team started its season off with a win at Porterville Municipal Golf Course on Monday. The junior golfers defeated six other teams in a league meet with a score of 303 to best second-place Porterville by 34 strokes.
Cade Fisher and Mason Haley, ages 14 and 13, respectively, shot the low round for the team by both carding a 41. Braedon Contreras was next with a 43 and followed by Jeramiah Bartolome, Maceo Dalafu and Jarrett Rogers who all shot a 44. Maximus Ekk rounded out the final qualifying score with a 46.
The Travel Team has a total of 10 golfers, but only the lowest seven scores are counted towards the final result. The team collected seven points for finishing in first place on Monday.
The Lemoore junior golfers are defending last season’s championship and looking to win back-to-back titles this season, including their fourth in eight years. The team is coached by Lemoore coach Gerald Mercer, who is in his eighth season with the squad.
The Lemoore Travel Team’s next match is at Lemoore Golf Course on June 20. The golfers will tee off at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The team is currently looking for a sponsor(s) after Tachi Palace, who sponsored the team for four years, was unable to sponsor them this season.
