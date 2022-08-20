The Lemoore Tigers cross-country team is set to open the fall season with a team full of returning runners. The Hanford Sentinel talked to head coach Mario Gonzalez about the Tigers upcoming season.
Answer: Can you talk about your team this season?
Question: I can sense a fun and loving team that treats each other like family. But, very much hardworking and dedicated to this sport.
A: Who are a few of the returnees you have that you look to contribute?
Q: There are several returners on this team I look to contribute. These people are Jake Locke, Keegan
Dickinson, Stella Schweizer, Jaylynn Corona, Briseida Dolores, Justin Irvin, Kenneth Brann, and Daisy Albarran.
A: Any newcomers that should be watched out for this season?
Q: A newcomer that should be watched out this season is Sadie Schweizer, I can see the amount of effort she puts into at practice for cross country.
A: So far through practice, what expectations do you have for the team this season?
Q: The expectations I have for the team this season is to push through all the hard conditions we will face, such as the blazing California heat these last few weeks of summer going into chilly fall practices, the days you don’t feel like going, days where you may come with a negative attitude, meets where you feel disappointed in yourself and so much more. At the end of the day, improvement will come as long the effort is put forth.
A: Anything else you'd like to add about the team?
Q: I would like to add that our cross-country team always produces a friendly environment where everyone feels included. No teammate is left out. Seeing freshmen come out always bring joy to us since they are the future leaders of this team. We are there for one another and just about any need, especially during meets/ races. Please come out to any running events and support your local Tigers.